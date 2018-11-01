Comments by Nitish Kumar's ally Kushwaha surfaced with a disclaimer. Kushwaha added that him quoting CM Nitish Kumar does not imply that he was seeking Kumar's resignation or even forcing him to step down from the chief ministerial post.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reported reached his saturation point and doesn’t want to continue as the leader beyond 2020. The following revelations were made by Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha in Patna during the celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel. The comments by Nitish Kumar’s ally Kushwaha surfaced with a disclaimer. Kushwaha added that him quoting CM Nitish Kumar does not imply that he was seeking Kumar’s resignation or even forcing him to step down from the chief ministerial post. Upendra Kushwaha is the leader of RLSP which is an ally of BJP-led Bihar government.

While addressing the party on October 31, Upendra Kushwaha claimed that no one knows Nitish Kumar better than him. Sharing a personal conversation with the party workers, Kushwaha said that recently while he was chatting with Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar said that he had been in power for some 15 years now and was inclined to move on. The following developments surfaced a few weeks after it was reported that BJP and Nitish Kumar’s party will be following a 50-50 seat-sharing formula. all at the cost of other small allies.

Union Minister of State for HRD, Upendra Kushwaha claimed the Nitish Kumar’s statement of stepping down was made with a heavy heart and added that the following revelation was made a few months back. The following claim by Upendra Kushwaha came as a surprise as no one from the Janata Dal (United) has ever talked about Nitish Kumar’s intention of quitting stepping down as state chief minister.

Upendra Kushwaha’s claim about Nitish Kumar stepping down has reportedly left the political circles of the state in jitters. Soon after the comments surfaced, JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar refuted the claims by Upendra Kumar and said that Nitish Kumar took the post following people’s mandate and by legislators’ choice. Upendra Kushwaha’s party RLSP is one of the allies of BJP-led Bihar government including Kumar’s JDU and Ramvilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

