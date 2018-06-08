The dinner of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), first after Nitish Kumar came back to alliance was reduced to just a dinner with no speeches and no discussion being held. The president of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), Upendra Kushwaha, who is also a Central minister, skipped the event.

The meeting of the four constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, the first time since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled out of the mahagathbandhan to return to the NDA, proved to nothing more than an awkward dinner with no speeches by any of the leaders. The meeting was publicised as a gathering of leaders from the BJP, JD(U), LJP and RLSP highlighting the achievements of the Centre.

Adding to the awkwardness was the absence of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha. According to reports, the union minister citied other engagements and choose to send his top aides.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of bitter comments from the JD(U) and BJP on should be projected as the NDA face in the state for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The JD(U) has demanded Nitish to be the face of the coalition in Bihar.

And now, apart from these two parties, another constituent of NDA in Bihar, RLSP spokesperson made a comment that the face of the NDA should be neither Modi nor Nitish it should be its chief Kushwaha instead. He went a step further and asserted that party supremo Kushwaha should also be projected as the chief ministerial candidate for the next assembly elections in Bihar due in 2020.

The RLSP leader Nagmani said that in the current circumstances, it was not possible for the NDA to win elections by projecting Nitish Kumar. After the Yadav vote, Kushwahas make up 10% of Bihar’s electorate.

According to reports Upendra Kushwaha is upset at the treatment given to his party. After the recent bypoll results BJP President Amit Shah called up LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan but hasn’t had any communication with Kushwaha whose party won three Lok Sabha seats in 2014, one seat more than Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) who was then in opposition alliance.

The dinner meeting was attended by Nitish Kumar, deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Prasad after the dinner said, NDA’s unity was very strong and this unity would take Bihar forward on the path of development.

