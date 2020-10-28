Bihar Poll, Bihar Election 2020 Voting Live News Updates, Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Poll 2020, Voting Percentage, Exit Poll Results date: Amid Pandemic the battle for Bihar intensifies as voting began on 71 constituencies across 16 districts in Phase 1 of Bihar Assembly election on Wednesday at 7 am. As per official records, a total of 2,14,84,787 electors are eligible to vote at EVMs today. It is a very decisive day as nearly half-a-dozen ministers from Nitish Kumar’s ruling cabinet are in the fray in the first phase.

PM Modi reminded people of Bihar to vote following coronavirus protocols. The Prime Minister tweeted earlier urging all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking precautions related to Covid. The PM added to keep attention for two yards distance and wear a mask. Bihar Assembly elections voting is underway with all precautionary measures for coronavirus.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is seeking a fourth straight electoral victory while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan poses a major challenge to him. Tejashwi Yadav blamed Nitish for the poor law and order of the state and demanded a high-court monitored probe in Munger violence where an 18-year-old was shot dead.

Apart from the opposition, major issues affecting the electorate this year are reverse migration, unemployment, and tackling COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active COVID-19 cases in Bihar as of October 27 are 9,355, while a total of 1,058 people have lost their lives. Nitish Kumar govt is drawing a lot of flaks for this handling of the crisis and failing to provide employment to the returning migrant labourers to the state.

Three major competitors are in line contesting to form the government this year: Ruling JDU-NDA alliance, RJD- Congress Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party.