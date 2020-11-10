Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.
The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.
The poll body also increased the number of counting centres to 55 in 38 districts across Bihar, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. The number of counting centres in the state was 38 during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in and around the counting centres to prevent the gathering of people.
This time Bihar witnessed a triangular contest with the ruling JDU-BJP alliance and grand alliance (RJD, Congress and others) and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is eying the role of a kingmaker in case of a hung Assembly. On one side is the NDA which includes JD-U (115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).
Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats). Incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA while Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief minister candidate.
LJP contested over 130 seats on its own and fielded candidates against all JD-U nominees and only a few against BJP. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is eyeing his fourth term with ally BJP by his side. In 2015, however, Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) fought polls with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress under the Mahagathbandhan banner. The BJP-led NDA had fought the elections with LJP and other allies.
RJD with 80 seats had emerged as the single largest party in the elections, followed by JD-U (71) paving way for Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the third term. BJP was reduced to 53 seats and got the largest vote share (24.42 per cent).
However, in 2017, differences emerged between the RJD and JD-U, resulting in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA. The exit polls differed in their prediction of tallies of major players in Bihar assembly polls with most predicting an edge for Mahagathbandhan or its victory.
Live Updates
Amid EVM tampering claims, EC issues clarification
The Election Commission on Tuesday has clarified that there has been an absolutely glitch-free counting process so far. More than 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar and there is still a long way ahead before we know the final verdict. Dy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain further clarified that EVMs are robust & tamper-proof. Reinstating that Supreme Court has upheld integrity of EVMs more than once, he added that the integrity of EVMs is without any doubt & merits no further clarification.
It has been clarified time & again that EVMs are robust & tamper-proof. Supreme Court upheld integrity of EVMs more than once. EC had also offered EVM challenge in 2017. Integrity of EVMs is without any doubt & merits no further clarification: Dy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain pic.twitter.com/EqPT1AyyJR— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020
NDA leading on 127 seats, Mahagathbandhan ahead on 106 seats
As of 1:30 pm, NDA is leading on 127 seats as against Mahagathbandhan, which is trailing with 106 seats. Of the total 243 seat, BJP is leading in 74 seats and is on its way to become the single largest party. BJP is followed by RJD in 66 seats, JDU in 48, Congress in 21, Left in 19, VIP in 4, HAM in 1, BSP in 2, AIMIM in 3 , LJP in 1 & independents on 4.
Election Commission trends for all 243 seats at 1:30 pm: NDA leading on 127 seats - BJP 74, JDU 48, VIP 4, HAM 1— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020
Mahagathbandhan ahead on 106 seats - RJD 66, Congress 21, Left 19
BSP leading on two, AIMIM on three, LJP on one & independents on four #BiharElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ALTHwroHDu
92 lakhs votes counted so far, exercise to continue till late evening: Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar
Sharing an update on the counting of votes so far, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar HR Srinivas has revealed that about 92 lakhs votes have been counted so far. While there used to be 25-26 rounds of counting earlier, it has gone up to around 35 rounds this year. Due to this, the counting exercise will continue till late evening today.
RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav leading against JDU's Raj Kumar Ray
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav is leading against JDU's Raj Kumar Ray at Hasanpur Assembly seat. These are the trends after six rounds of counting of votes on Tuesday, as per the Election Commission of India. Predicting RJD's win and wishing Tejashwi Yadav's CM candidature, Tej tweeted earlier this morning, "Tejashwi Bhavah Bihar!"
RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav (in file photo) trailing behind JDU's Raj Kumar Ray from Hasanpur seat#BiharElectionResults pic.twitter.com/voELEOFUq6— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020
Celebrations begin for BJP at party office in Bihar
As trends predict BJP's win over Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, party workers and supporters have started gathering at the party office to celebrate. Going by the latest Election Commission trends, NDA is leading on 128 seats - BJP 73, JDU 48, Vikassheel Insaan Party 7. Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 102 seats - RJD 64, Congress 19, Left 19. BSP leading on one, AIMIM on three and LJP on three.
#BiharElectionResults: Supporters and workers of BJP celebrate, gather at party office in Patna as trends show NDA leading over RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. pic.twitter.com/xHUwVQCboe— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020
Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini trailing against JDU's Niranjan Kumar Mehta in Bihariganj
Sharad Yadav's daughter and Congress candidate Subhashini is trailing behind JDU candidate Niranjan Kumar Mehta. Subhashini is currently trailing with 1,271 votes.
Early trends of counting in Bihar assembly polls: Sharad Yadav’s daughter and Congress candidate Subhashini trails in Bihariganj seats by 1,271 votes. JD(U) leader Niranjan Kumar Mehta is leading. #BiharElection2020— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2020
Shatrugan Sinha's son Luv Sinha trailing behind BJP's Nitin Nabin
Shatrugan Sinha's son Luv Sinha, one of the popular names in fray, is trailing behind BJP candidate Nitin Nabin from Bankipur seat. Nitin Nabin is leading with 2385 votes as against Luv Sinha, who has managed to garner only 1097 votes.
Congress candidate Luv Sinha - son of party leader Shatrughan Sinha- trailing behind BJP's Nitin Nabin from Bankipur seat, as per Election Commission trends. #BiharElection2020— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020
Tejashwi Yadav leading from Raghopur sea
RJD's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is leading from Raghopur constituency with 44.04% votes. He is up against BJP candidate Satish Kumar.
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav leading from Raghopur seat, as per Election Commission trends#BiharElectionResults— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020
EC trends for 223 of 243 seats: NDA leading against Mahagathbandhan
As per the latest trends, NDA is leading on 117 seats - BJP 63, JDU 48, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5, HAM-1. Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan is currently ahead on 95 seats - RJD 61, Congress 19, Left 15.
EC trends for 223 of 243 seats: NDA leading on 117 seats - BJP 63, JDU 48, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5, HAM-1— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020
Mahagathbandhan ahead on 95 seats - RJD 61, Congress 19, Left 15
BSP and AIMIM have a lead on one seat each, LJP on four & independents on five #BiharElectionResults pic.twitter.com/VthzTivoM7
NDA leading on 102 seats, Mahagathbandhan ahead on 88 seats
EC trends for 200 of 243 seats suggest that NDA is leading on 102 seats with BJP at 54 seats, JDU at 42 seats and, Vikassheel Insaan Party at 5, HAM-1.
Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 88 seats with RJD at 57, Congress at 17 & Left at 14.
BSP is leading on one seat, LJP on 4, while AIMIM is ahead on 2 & independents on 3.
EC trends for 200 of 243 seats: NDA leading on 102 seats - BJP 54, JDU-42, Vikassheel Insaan Party-5, HAM-1— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020
Mahagathbandhan ahead on 88 seats - RJD 57, Congress 17, Left 14
BSP leading on one seat, LJP on 4, while AIMIM is ahead on 2 & independents on 3#BiharElectionResults pic.twitter.com/vxjRaq4nrn
NDA leading on 81 seats, Mahagathbandhan ahead on 75 seats
According to EC trends for 161 of 243 seats, NDA is leading on 81 seats with BJP at 42 seats, JDU at 34 seats and Vikassheel Insaan Party at 5 seats.
Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 75 seats with RJD at 51 seats, Congress at 13 seats and, Left at 11 seats.
BSP has a lead on one seat, LJP on two, while AIMIM and an independent are ahead on one seat each.
EC trends for 161 of 243 seats: NDA leading on 81 seats - BJP 42, JDU 34, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020
Mahagathbandhan ahead on 75 seats - RJD 51, Congress 13, Left 11
BSP has a lead on one seat, LJP on two, while AIMIM and an independent ahead on one each#BiharElectionResults
We're losing due to Covid-19 impact: JDU leader KC Tyagi
Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Tuesday said that a year ago, RJD couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha poll, as per Lok Sabha results, JDU & allies were to win over 200 seats. He added that in last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, They were losing only due to Covid-19 impact.
A year ago, RJD couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls. As per Lok Sabha results, JDU & allies were to win over 200 seats. In last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, we're losing only due to COVID19 impact: Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi pic.twitter.com/j1dnvkoAFm— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020
NDA leading on 52 seats, Mahagathbandhan ahead on 46 seats
As per the EC trends for 104 of 243 seats: NDA is leading on 52 seats - BJP 28, JDU 20, Vikassheel Insaan Party 4. Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 46 seats - RJD 29, Congress 12, Left 5 and BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Jan Shakti Party on three while AIMIM is ahead on one.
EC trends for 104 of 243 seats: NDA leading on 52 seats - BJP 28, JDU 20, Vikassheel Insaan Party 4— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020
Mahagathbandhan ahead on 46 seats - RJD 29, Congress 12, Left 5
BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Jan Shakti Party on three while AIMIM is ahead on one#BiharElectionResults
NDA leading on 41 seats, Mahagathbandhan ahead on 34 seats
According to the Election Commission trends for 78 of 243 seats: NDA is currently leading on 41 seats - BJP 23, JDU 14, Vikassheel Insaan Party 4. Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 34 seats - RJD 17, Congress 12, Left 5. Bahujan Samaj Party has a lead on two seats, Lok Jan Shakti Party on one
Election Commission trends for 78 of 243 seats: NDA leading on 41 seats - BJP 23, JDU 14, Vikassheel Insaan Party 4— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020
Mahagathbandhan ahead on 34 seats - RJD 17, Congress 12, Left 5
Bahujan Samaj Party has a lead on two seats, Lok Jan Shakti Party on one#BiharElectionResults pic.twitter.com/kdG7xKTi8P
NDA leading on 32 seats, Mahagathbandhan ahead on 21 seats
Update: Election Commission trends suggest that NDA is leading on 32 seats - BJP 20, JDU 9, Vikassheel Insaan Party 3, while Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 21 seats - RJD 9, Congress 7, Left 5, and Bahujan Samaj Party has a lead on one seat.
Election Commission trends: NDA leading on 24 seats - BJP 15, JDU 8, Vikassheel Insaan Party 1— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020
Mahagathbandhan ahead on 18 seats - RJD 9, Congress 5, Left 4
Bahujan Samaj Party has a lead on one seat #BiharElectionResults pic.twitter.com/aPO32z5UvH
Counting of votes for Bihar Election 2020 underway in Patna
Visuals: Counting of votes for Bihar Election 2020 is underway in Patna.
Counting of votes for #BiharElection2020 underway in Patna pic.twitter.com/wFnh9Dnmgc— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020
BJP leading on 9 seats, JD(U) and RJD ahead on 5 seats each, Congress on 3
As per the official Election Commission trends, Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 9 seats, JDU and RJD are ahead on 5 seats each, Congress is ahead on 3 seat and Vikassheel Insaan Party is also ahead on one seat.
BJP leading on 8 seats, JDU and RJD ahead on 3 seats each, Congress on 1, Vikassheel Insaan Party also ahead on one seat.#BiharElectionResults pic.twitter.com/UfkYitFpSf— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020
BJP leads on Darbhanga assembly seat
According to the latest tally on the Election Commission website, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on the Darbhanga assembly seat.
The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Currently, the counting of votes is underway.
#BiharElectionResults According to official Election Commission trends, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads on Darbhanga assembly seat pic.twitter.com/24e1UbbMN9— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020
Supporters outside Tejashwi Yadav's residence
As counting of votes for Bihar Elections 2020 is underway, the supporters of Mahagathbandhan leader, Tejashwi Yadav has reached outside his residence with his photographs.
Early trends are in favour of Mahagathbandhan.
Patna: Supporters of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav outside his residence as counting of votes for #BiharElection2020 is underway pic.twitter.com/VvJAlZg8uv— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020