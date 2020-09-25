The Bihar assembly election dates will be announced today by the Election Commission at 12;30 PM. Bihar has to elect a new 243-member assembly by November 29.

The Bihar assembly election dates will be announced today by the Election Commission.The election body is expected to address the media at 12:30 pm.It will be the first state election to be held in the middle of a worldwide COVID-19 emergency. Bihar Assembly has to elect a new 243-member assembly by November 29. The polls are most likely to be held in mid-October,in more than one phase as a result of Covid precautionary measures.The Commission is also expected to declare the schedule for the by-election to one Lok Sabha and 64 assembly seats spread across 15 states.

The bypolls were delayed because of excessive rains and the ongoing pandemic.The Election Commission is also working on a mobile application to allow candidates to file nominations and also pay their security deposit online, according to reports.CM Nitish Kumar, who drives an alliance with the BJP, will battle for a fourth term in these pools, with the opposition RJD of imprisoned previous CM Lalu Yadav and the Congress testing him.

Election Commission's press conference to be held over #BiharElections : Sheyphali Sharan, Official Spokesperson, Election Commission of India https://t.co/Bl9jJJxGNy — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

In the midst of the developing row between NDA partners Chirag Pawan-led LJP ( Lok Janshakti Party) and Nitish Kumar-led JDU (Janata Dal United), PM Narendra Modi had supported Nitish Kumar as the face of the NDA, saying the Bihar CM played a key role in taking the state on the path of advancement.In the previous three years, Nitish Kumar’s partnership with the BJP has not been without issues ,yet both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have clarified that he will lead the NDA in these polls.

