The death toll now rises to 84 on Sunday morning. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the Health Department and the district administration to discuss with the official about the prevention of this disease.

The death toll now reaches to 84 this month as one more child died suffering Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Sunday morning. According to the reports, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences for the children and also announced four lakh rupees to the family of the deceased. Kumar also met with the officials of the Health Department and the district administration to ensure that all possible measures will be taken to resist the disease. Bihar Chief Minister also met with the doctors to discuss how to tackle the disease named Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. He also prayed for a quick recovery of the children suffering from AES.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan also went to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur, to review the situation. Union Minister of State for Health Ashwani Kumar Choubey and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey also visited Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital along with the Union Health Minister. According to a district health official the ministers are holding a closed-door meeting with the senior doctors and the health officials to tackle the situation.

84 children died till Sunday 3 pm at the Kejriwal Hospital and state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital. In a press release issued by Muzaffarpur district administration said a total number of 69 children died at the SKMCH and 14 children died at the Kejriwal Hospital due to the suspected disease AES.

However, officials said, mainly children aged below 10 years had fallen into hypoglycemia, a condition occurred because of a very low level of sugar in the blood and electrolyte imbalance.

Since June 1, a total number of 197 children were admitted to the SKMCH and 91 children admitted to Kejriwal Hospital due to the suspected disease SKMCH.

