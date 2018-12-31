Muzaffarpur fire: Three people are dead and seven others feared trapped after a fire broke out in a snacks factory in Chaknooran area in Muzaffarpur, which is around 70 km from Bihar's capital Patna. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operation is currently underway to douse the fire.

Muzaffarpur fire: Three people are dead and seven others feared trapped after a fire broke out in a snacks factory in Chaknooran area in Muzaffarpur, which is around 70 km from Bihar’s capital Patna. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operation is currently underway to douse the fire. The bodies of three persons have been recovered, reports said. Speaking on the fire incident, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate said seven people are still missing. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Bihar: 2 dead & 7 feared trapped after fire breaks out in a snacks factory in Chaknooran area in Muzaffarpur. Fire-fighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/NSX18rHnBP — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

In another fire incident on Monday, a major fire broke out at a cloth factory in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi. Three fire trucks are at the spot, news agency ANI reported. It is being investigated what caused the fire. As many as 40 workers were evacuated safely, reports said. No injury or casualty has been reported so far. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

