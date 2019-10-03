Bihar floods: BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav fell into the water after he was on his way to visit a flood-affected area in Patna. The incident took place when the boat he was in capsized. He was soon rescued by the locals.

Bihar floods: BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday fell into a river after the makeshift boat, he was in, capsized in Patna’s Masaurhi, reported the ANI. The reports said that the incident took place when the former Union Minister was visiting a flood-affected area in Patna, which also falls under his parliamentary constituency. The locals were quick to rescue the BJP MP, who remained unconscious for a few minutes. A video of the entire incident has also gone viral on several social media platforms.

In the video, Yadav can be seen standing on a makeshift boat made with help of tyre tubes along with some of his supporters and locals. Reports said that he had to cross the Dardha river at Punpun and due to unavailability of boats, he opted for the makeshift boat.

The video shows the makeshift boat was a few yards away from the shore when it tripped, taking all those riding it straight into the water. Unfortunately, one of them was BJP MP Yadav.

#WATCH Bihar: BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav falls into the water after the makeshift boat he was in, capsized in Masaurhi, Patna district, during his visit to the flood affected areas yesterday. He was later rescued by the locals. (02.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/iwI4OdNGiH — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

The locals rushed to Yadav’s rescue and few of them dived into the river to rescue. He was immediately brought out of the water and was fanned by locals to help him recover. The incident was indeed shocking for the BJP MP, who was looking scared after being brought out of water. Yadav took a while to bring himself back to normal and immediately left for his destination.

After breaking his ties with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the former deputy mayor of Patna joined the BJP in 2014. He had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections against Misa Bharti and defeated her too.

As many as 29 people lost their lives after a heavy downpour in Patna flooded the city. Several parts of the city were also waterlogged following the heavy rains.

