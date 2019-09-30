Bihar floods: Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi has been rescued after being stranded for three days. Over 20 people have lost their lives in the tragic floods this year.

Bihar floods: Floods this year have occurred way too often with the state of Bihar becoming the latest victim. Amid reports of displacement and rehabilitation, thousands have lost their homes leaving the state in shambles. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi who was stranded at his residence in Patna due to waterlogging has finally been rescued by National and State Disaster Response Forces.

Torrential rains have caused extreme distress in the state over the last few days and social media is flooded with flood pictures from Bihar with people seen struggling to return to normalcy given the unstoppable rains.

Some pictures show streets inundated with water with no signs of relief, therefore causing immense distress to the people. Though on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department brought in some good news asserting that the sky was clear and there won’t be any rain, only to water down the announcement predicting more rain later in the day.

Bihar: Water enters Jakkanpur Police Station in Patna due to flooding in the city. #BiharFlood pic.twitter.com/n7yqkGpnwr — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

The rescue operations in the flood-hit areas have been underway in several areas. The Centre on Monday sent Indian Air Force choppers to rescue the ones stranded in waterlogged areas in the state. Several people had to be escorted to safer places using tractors and bulldozers. People have been provided with relief material such as food packets, water by rescue teams.

#WATCH: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi who was stranded at his residence in Patna, rescued by National and State Disaster Response Forces personnel. #BiharFlood pic.twitter.com/WwdbAcTWy6 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

Meanwhile, the schools in the state have been ordered to remain shut till October 1 as a preventive measure. The notification has also asked the schools to comply with the order of the district administration. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the directions and will be responsible for the safety of teachers and students.

#WATCH: Flooding in Kankarbagh area of Patna as locals continue to move to safer places. #BiharFlood pic.twitter.com/3eTNdmQOyP — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

Illegal construction is what is being held responsible for Patna’s deterioration situation with grim signs of normalcy. The rescue operation is on with the NDRF and others trying hard to safely mobilize those stranded.

The search teams have attempted to shift the rescued to higher ground where water intensity level is less. They have also been trying to unclog the waterlogged and debris areas. So far the situation continues serious with the loss of at least 25 lives.

#WATCH People move to safer places on JCB machines and tractors in Kankarbagh area of Patna. #BiharFloods pic.twitter.com/oyDZCElvC0 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

