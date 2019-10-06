The JDU on Sunday has sought clarification from alliance partner BJP after Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused CM Nitish Kumar of mismanagement during the floods.

After Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of mismanagement in handling the Bihar floods, the JDU on Sunday sought clarification from alliance partner BJP over the leader’s comments. JD(U) General Secretary Pavan Verma has said the recent comments made by the BJP leader Giriraj Singh shows his frustration over the JD(U) chief.

Verma, who fumed with the latest salvo made by BJP leader, has said these kinds of comments on CM Nitish Kumar are unacceptable and the BJP should answer about the Giriraj’s attack on Bihar CM.

Another JD(U) leader Sanjay Singh had claimed that Giriraj Singh is not even comparable to Nitish Kumar’s feet of dust. He alleged the BJP leader for chanting the name of Lord Shiva and nothing else.

After the last assembly elections held in Bihar, JDU – BJP alliance was created to keep away the Nitish-Lalu friendship away. It was first RJD-led by Lalu Prasad who formed an alliance with the JDU. Later, JDU pulled out of the coalition and joined hands with the BJP.

Since then, JDU and BJP are governing the state of Bihar where Nitish Kumar is heading the government as Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi as deputy CM.

Since last week, monsoon rain has led to flood situation in dozen districts of the state, where Patna, Kaimur and Bhagalpur being the worst affected with the natural calamity. At least 73 people have died due to floods and thousands of people have rendered to the homeless.

While the opposition blamed the government’s poor response and lack of preparedness for the deaths. The alliance partner JDU however, blamed nature and excessive rains for the floods. The government has directed officials to take the rescue operations further to take the affected people to safer places.

