Bihar floods LIVE updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed his condolences to the families of people, who lost their lives in the Bihar floods. Calling the situation uncontrollable, the congress scion appealed to Congress workers to immediately join the relief and rescue work for the people who have been affected by the heavy downpour. Over 29 people lost their lives due to the floods caused by incessant rains in Bihar. Several areas including the national capital Patna have been affected by the floods caused by rain water. Waterlogged streets have brought the life of people in Bihar to halt. Apart from that, there is no electricity in most of the affected areas.
People have been forced to take shelter on their rooftops. The state capital has been turned into a lake following severe water-logging. Several photos and videos of the current situation of Bihar have gone viral on several social media platforms. Meanwhile, 19 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed for the rescue of people. Apart from that, the Nitish Kumar government has sought the help of the Indian Air Force for the rescue of people. The IAF would provide two helicopters for airdropping food packages and medicines in the flood-affected areas. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted more rain in the day today.
Here are Bihar floods LIVE updates:
Live Updates
Sushil Modi rescued after 3 days
#BiharFlood: Deputy CM of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi was rescued today after being stranded for 3 days at his residence in Patna. A team of National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) rescued him with the help of a boat.
Click the link below for the complete story:
Bihar floods: Deputy CM Sushil Modi rescued after three days, several other moved to safer places using tractors
Water enters Jakkanpur Police Station in Patna
The situation in Bihar is getting worse with each passing hour as the flood water is wreaking havoc in the state. The waters have now entered Jakkanpur Police Station and submerged the lawns of the station. Earlier, the flood water entered the residence of state minister Prem Kumar in the state capital.
Bihar: Water enters Jakkanpur Police Station in Patna due to flooding in the city. #BiharFlood pic.twitter.com/n7yqkGpnwr— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019
Bihar floods: Nitish Kumar to hold meeting
Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Minister and the BJP ally, will chair a meeting with the concerned authorities of the flood-hit areas on Monday. It will be held through a video conference. In the meeting, the chief minister will take stock of the relief and rescue operation. As many as 29 people have lost their lives in the state.
Patna flood crisis: Citizens criticise Bihar govt for lack of preparedness
People say the simmering flood situation has exposed the lack of preparedness and negligence of civic authorities in Patna. Despite the repeated warning by IMD, there were no anticipatory measures in place. Reports said roads and historic Gandhi Maidan flooded due to drainage congestion.
Patna: City faces acute shortage of drinking water, milk, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan offers help
Patna is witnessing an acute shortage of drinking water and milk due to the flood crisis in the city after it received 29cm rain in just 48 hours. BSNL landline and mobile network are also not functioning. On Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Bihar government that his state is ready to assist the flood-affected people of Bihar. On the recommendation of CM, Kerala's Special representative in New Delhi contacted the Bihar Government and the Patna district administration.
Joint team of NDRF, SDRF rescues Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who was stranded at his residence in Rajendra Nagar following heavy rains in the state, was rescued by a joint team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday. The rescue team took Sushil Kumar Modi to a safer location, reports said. Bihar minister Satendra Narayan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi and BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajeev Pratap Rudy faced problem after flood water entered their residences.
Flood crisis: 19 NDRF teams deployed in Bihar
A swelling Ganga, which is flowing above the 'danger mark' due to the incessant rains in its catchment areas, is posing threat to Patna. Reports said Ganga's major tributaries Punpun and Burhi Gandak have breached the safety embankments in Bhojpur, Saran, Sitamarhi and Muzaffapur districts of Bihar. As many as 19 NDRF teams have been deployed in Bihar to carry out relief and rescue missions.
Flood water enters Bihar minister Prem Kumar's residence
Flood water has entered the residence of state minister Prem Kumar in Patna. Residents say the city is witnessing the worst flood in 2019 after the 1975 flood crisis. Arun Sinha, BJP MLA from Bihar, said they are continuously monitoring the situation. Sinha said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad came to Bihar because there is a lack of support from the local administration.