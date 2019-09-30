Bihar floods LIVE updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed his condolences to the families of people, who lost their lives in the Bihar floods. Calling the situation uncontrollable, the congress scion appealed to Congress workers to immediately join the relief and rescue work for the people who have been affected by the heavy downpour. Over 29 people lost their lives due to the floods caused by incessant rains in Bihar. Several areas including the national capital Patna have been affected by the floods caused by rain water. Waterlogged streets have brought the life of people in Bihar to halt. Apart from that, there is no electricity in most of the affected areas.

People have been forced to take shelter on their rooftops. The state capital has been turned into a lake following severe water-logging. Several photos and videos of the current situation of Bihar have gone viral on several social media platforms. Meanwhile, 19 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed for the rescue of people. Apart from that, the Nitish Kumar government has sought the help of the Indian Air Force for the rescue of people. The IAF would provide two helicopters for airdropping food packages and medicines in the flood-affected areas. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted more rain in the day today.

Here are Bihar floods LIVE updates:

Live Updates

