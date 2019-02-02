Bihar: Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin’s nephew was shot dead on last Friday night in Bihar's Siwan. The deceased, Mohammad Yusuf, was hot in his chest by unidentified assailants in Siwan's Pratappur village. The killing has angered the majority Shahabuddin's supporters, who have blocked roads in Siwan and demanding actions against the assailants.

Bihar: Massive protests broke out in Bihar’s Siwan after former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin’s nephew was shot dead on last Friday night. The deceased, Mohammad Yusuf, was hot in his chest by unidentified assailants in Siwan’s Pratappur village. He was killed in the same village where Shahabuddin lives. The district is around 162 km away from the capital city of Patna and the killing has angered the majority Shahabuddin’s supporters. Reports said that no arrests have been made so far in connection with the matter.

Police officer Naveen Chandra Jha said that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The police have also recovered an empty gun and three bullets from the accident spot. An investigation is underway at the incident spot and locations near it. The reason behind the killing has not been identified yet, however, some reports are alleging that his relation with Shahabuddin’s son Mohammad Osama could be the reason.

#Bihar: Yusuf, nephew of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin shot dead in Siwan yesterday night pic.twitter.com/qqY59Mt7Cm — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2019

Following the incident, the supporters of Shahabuddin and other villagers are massively protesting, demanding strict actions against the attackers. They have blocked roads and are continuously demanding stringent action against those who were involved in the matter.

Former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin is currently serving his 11 years of jail-term in Tihar jail in Delhi. He was arrested for his involvement in the murder of Rajiv Roshan. Apart from this, he was among the eight accused framed by a Bihar court in connection with the murder of journalist Rajdev Ranjan, who was killed in 2016 in Siwan.

Shahabuddin is also a close ally to RJD president Lalu Prasad and was also elected to the Lok Sabha four times as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Siwan constituency.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More