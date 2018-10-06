As per reports, the girl was thrashed on the orders of panchayat for eloping with a boy. The incident took place in Nawada district of Bihar. Apart from the locals who stood as mute spectators, the girl's parents also agreed to the decision given by the panchayat and watched her daughter getting caned in front of the whole village.

Talking to media, her father justified the punishment she was given and said that he wants her daughter to get married to a man who belongs to their caste and anyone from outside

As per reports in a local daily, the girl was dating a boy for a long time and ran away with him on September 30. After eloping from the village the couple settled in a nearby village. A few weeks later the parents caught hold of the daughter and reportedly dragged her back to the Rajauli village.

Commenting on the matter, the father of the girl said that her daughter should be beaten because she is a criminal as she eloped with a boy from another caste.

Nawada: Girl was tied to a tree and thrashed for hours today on a Panchayat's diktat for eloping with a man on September 30. Father says, 'she was tied because she is a criminal. She wants to go with a man from another caste'. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/62tzrV2rtp — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2018

After the girl reached the village, she was presented in front of the local court where they said that she should be punished for her actions. Reports claim that the girl fainted several times while being flogged mercilessly by men. Talking to media, her father justified the punishment she was given and said that he wants her daughter to get married to a man who belongs to their caste and anyone from outside.

