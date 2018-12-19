Bihar govt orders probe against Lalganj school for segregating students on caste lines: At the GA Higher Secondary School at Lalganj in Vaishali district, students from Dalit and Muslim communities were never allowed to visit other classrooms and there were separate sections and rooms for students belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities. Apart from that, separate classrooms were allotted for students of each class belonging to the upper castes, OBC and Dalit students. The school also uses separate attendance registers for different social groups of the students.

Bihar govt orders probe against Lalganj school for segregating students on caste lines: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Tuesday ordered an inquiry against a government-run higher secondary school after reports surfaced it asked students to sit in separate classrooms on the basis of their castes for the past four years. The shameful incident took place at the GA Higher Secondary (Plus 2) School at Lalganj in Vaishali district of the state, the newindianexpress.com reported. On being questioned about it, the authorities of Bihar’s education department said that they were unaware of the regressive practice being followed at the school.

According to the report, students from Dalit and Muslim communities were never allowed to visit other classrooms and there were separate sections and rooms for students belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities. Apart from that, separate classrooms were allotted for students of each class belonging to the upper castes, OBC and Dalit students. The school also uses separate attendance registers for different social groups of the students.

While Lalganj Block Education officer BEO Arvind Kumar Tiwari accepted that such a system indeed prevails in the school for the past several years, school headmistress Meena Kumari claimed that the caste-based segregation of students has been proving beneficial in many ways.

She argued that there is no discrimination on the basis of caste or religion, rather the system helps them implement a smooth educational process and easy execution of government schemes

Expressing his shock over the existence of such a bizarre system in a government-run educational institute, Bihar education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma termed the incident “unfortunate” and ordered a thorough investigation of the matter.

