Saturday, September 28, 2024
Bihar Is On Alert As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Flash Flood

Saturday that preparations are underway as the state faces significant rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Bihar is bracing for severe weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy rainfall and the potential for flash floods across several districts. Officials reported on Saturday that preparations are underway as the state faces significant rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Districts Under Threat

The IMD’s bulletin highlighted that districts including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Jehanabad, Madhubani, and Bhojpur are particularly at risk. These areas may experience low to moderate flash floods, prompting the state’s disaster management department to urge local administrations to remain vigilant and implement necessary preventive measures.

Existing Flood Situation

Compounding the concerns, approximately 12 districts along the Ganga River are already grappling with flood-like conditions. Regions such as Buxar, Bhojpur, Saran, Patna, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger, and Bhagalpur are reporting rising water levels, affecting nearly 1.35 million residents in low-lying areas. Officials have initiated evacuation efforts, relocating affected individuals to relief camps for their safety.

Causes of Rising Water Levels

The relentless rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal has significantly impacted river levels in bordering districts. The heavy precipitation has caused rivers to exceed their danger levels, contributing to the flooding concerns in Bihar. In response to the escalating situation, authorities have taken proactive measures, including lifting some gates at the Valmikinagar Barrage on the Gandak River to manage water flow. As of Saturday morning, 6.87 lakh cusecs of water was released from this barrage, while 7.54 lakh cusecs were released from the Kosi Birpur Barrage.

Preparedness and Response

The Bihar state disaster management department is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities to ensure readiness. Relief camps are being established to accommodate those displaced by the floods, and efforts are being made to provide essential services, including food and medical assistance.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay alert and follow instructions from local authorities. The IMD has recommended that people avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors during periods of heavy rainfall.

As Bihar faces the dual threat of ongoing heavy rains and the risks of flash floods, the state’s administration is mobilizing resources to protect vulnerable communities. With significant rainfall expected in the coming days, the situation remains critical, and ongoing updates from the IMD and local officials will be vital for public safety.

