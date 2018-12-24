Shyam Bahadur Singh, lawmaker, in the ruling Janata Dal (United) party in Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, resigned from the party on Monday saying that the administration and top brass is paying heed to his requests. He also accused the state police for not working in the interest of those people who are opposing the selling of government land to a land mafia.

Shyam Bahadur Singh, lawmaker, in the ruling Janata Dal (United) party in Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, resigned from the party on Monday saying that the administration and top brass is paying heed to his requests. Shyam Bahadur Singh who represents the Barharia constituency in Bihar has given his resignation from party’s primary membership saying that the district administration along with those in power has turned a deaf ear on law and order issues being raised by him.

Speaking after his resignation, Shyam Bahadur Singh said that he has resigned from Janata Dal (United) because his complaints are not being looked upon by the leaders sitting at the top and Siwan district’s administration. He also accused the state police for not working in the interest of those people who are opposing the selling of government land to a land mafia.

Addressing the issue, Vashisht Narain Singh, who is the party president, tried to cover-up the matter and said that the party will look into the request made by Shyam Bahadur Singh since he is a senior party leader and his request could be genuine. However, Shyam Bahadur Singh does have not have a very clean image as he was earlier made responsible for embarrassing the party when he was caught dancing with bar dancers in some wedding functions.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP president Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Ram Vilas Paswan announced the NDA seat sharing for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It was announced that both BJP, JD(U) will contest on 17 seats each, and Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP will contest on 6 seats.

