This comes at a time when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is under fire over dwindling law and order situation in the state. JDU supremo Nitish Kumar, who prides himself on being sushasan babu, has come under immense criticism after a spike in crime figures across all districts of the state.

Muzaffarpur journalist shooting: Unknown assailants on Friday shot at and injured a journalist in Aurai region of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The assailants later decamped with his bike, mobile phone and cash. The journalist has been identified as Feroze Akhtar. The journalist is undergoing treatment in a Primary Health Centre in the state. This comes at a time when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is under fire over dwindling law and order situation in the state. JDU supremo Nitish Kumar, who prides himself on being sushasan babu, has come under immense criticism after a spike in crime figures across all districts of the state.

The workers of Jan Adhikar Party last month had held a protest in state capital over the law and order situation in the state. This comes days after a local BJP leader was shot dead in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on January 10 by an unidentified man.

Muzaffarpur: Unknown assailants shot at a journalist named Feroze Akhtar in Aurai, and decamped with his bike, mobile phone and cash, earlier today. The journalist is undergoing treatment in a Primary Health Centre. #Bihar — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2019

Earlier this month, two youths were lynched after a local Rashtriya Janta Dal activist was shot dead in Nalanda district. In 2016, Hindi daily Hindustan’s Siwan bureau chief Rajdev Ranjan, 42, was shot dead at Phal Mandi near Siwan station. The incident had invited sharp political reactions from leaders of the opposition parties. In August 2017, the CBI had filed a charge sheet in this case against former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin and 5 others.

