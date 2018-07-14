In yet another case of mob lynching, a man in Bihar's Vishrampur village was killed after he allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death. According to reports, Gopal hit his wife repeatedly on the head, intentionally to inflict fatal injuries to her. She was taken to Sadar hospital by villages where she succumbed to her injuries.

A man in Bihar’s Vishrampur village beat his wife to death with an iron rod following which he had to face the wild wrath of villagers who lynched him in anger. The man has been identified as Gopal Nutt and his wife, who was bludgeoned, as Durgawati Devi.

Police are investigating the double murder and trying to find what led Gopal to thrash his wife with an iron rod.

According to reports, Gopal hit his wife repeatedly on the head, intentionally to inflict fatal injuries to her. She was taken to Sadar hospital by villages where she succumbed to her injuries. The death of Durgawati Devi drove the villagers in fury, who then beat up Gopal and killed him on spot, as per reports.

The postmortem of both the bodies have been conducted and an unnamed FIR has been registered with the Mufassil police station, as per SHO Jagniwas Singh.

On Friday, a mob in Karnataka’s Bidar district lynched a man and seriously injured 2 others after suspecting them of being child-lifters, as per a report in The Hindu.

Earlier in July, 5 persons were killed in Maharashtra’s Dhule district on Sunday by villagers, who suspected them to be a part of a gang of “child lifters”. 23 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

According to The Hindustan Times, 14 lives have been claimed across the country in mob lynchings based on social media rumours across the country since 20 May.

As per the report, lynchings have been reported from West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam and Odisha in the last 2 months.

