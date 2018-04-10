While taking part in the concluding ceremony of the Champaran Satyagraha centenary celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was Bihar that had made Gandhi into Mahatma Gandhi. During his address, he also hailed the efforts of Swachhagrahis. He said that over 8 lakh toilets have been constructed in last 7 days. Taking a dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Prime Minister also hailed the efforts of his government in presenting the nation with a 12,000 HP high-speed electric locomotive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had recently turned down Rs 78,000 crore rail signalling project will be inaugurating India’s first ever 12,000 horsepower high-speed electric locomotive. The following project was completed under Make in India scheme and was developed at Madhepura’s Electric Locomotive Factory in Bihar. Apart from inaugurating the high-speed locomotive, PM Modi also took part in the concluding ceremony of the Champaran Satyagraha centenary celebrations taking place today at Motihari. During his visit to Bihar, PM Modi also addressed a crowd of over 20,000 that included the Swachhagrahis. While addressing the people, PM Modi hailed the efforts put in by the people for the construction of toilets in the state.

During his address at Motihari, PM Modi said while the nation was struggling from British rule, it was Bihar that transformed Gandhi ji into Mahatma. He said, “Pichle 100 varsh mein Bharat ki teen badi kasautiyon ke samay Bihar ne desh ko raasta dikhaya, jab desh ghulami ki zanjeeron mein jakda hua tha, to Bihar ne Gandhi ji ko Mahatma bana diya, bapu bana diya.” Hailing the efforts put in by the ambassadors of cleanliness movement (Swachchta Abhiyan), PM Modi said that over 8 lakh toilets have been constructed in last 7 days. He said, “In the last one week, more than 8,50,000 toilets have been constructed in Bihar. This is a great achievement. I congratulate the people, the ‘Swachhagrahis’ and the State Govt for this.” During the address, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Radha Mohan Singh and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Commenting on the inauguration of the high-speed locomotive, PM Modi said that he bows down to the desire of of the people of Bihar. He said, “I encourage your enthusiasm, excitement, energy towards nation building. I bow to the desire of the people of Bihar. I am glad that the people of Bihar have once again shown the spirit of oneness for the Swachhta campaign. Thousands have gathered here under the slogan of ‘Chalo Champaran’.” He further added that in order to prevent Ganga from getting dirty, PM Modi said that his government has sanctioned at least 11 of projects at the cost of Rs 3,000 crores. He further added, “Villages built along the Ganga coast are being freed from open defecation on a priority basis. Waste management schemes are being implemented in villages near Ganga. Soon, the Ganga coast will be completely open defecation free.”

Taking a dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Prime Minister also hailed the efforts of his government in presenting the nation with a 12,000 horsepower high-speed electric locomotive. He said that the project was approved in 2007. He said, “The files gathered dust for eight years after clearance. Three years ago, the NDA government started working on it and the first phase has also been completed.”

