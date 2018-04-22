A local court has awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and has imposed 50,000 fine on a man, who had kidnapped and raped a minor girl more than two years ago in Bihar. The man, who is in his forties has been convicted under the POCSO Act.

A man, who was involved in raping a minor girl more than two years back, has been awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court in the city. The court has also fined him RS. 50,000. According to reports in a leading daily, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Om Prakash Srivastava, convicted the man under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on April 21 and sentenced the man Vipin Rajvanshi to jail for 10 years for raping the minor girl.

The man in his forties had kidnapped the minor and raped her on December 4, 2015. The incident came to light after the girl went to the police station to lodge a complaint against the culprit just two days after the incident took place. The Prosecutor also said that apart from awarding 10 years of imprisonment for rape, the convict has been sentenced to 5 years jail term for kidnapping the girl. And both the punishment will run concurrently.

Meanwhile, in another case, reports say that a 27-year-old man was sentenced to ten years’ rigorous imprisonment by the Vellore fast track Mahila court on Friday, April 20 for raping, impregnating and kidnapping a minor girl a few years ago. The man identified as Sathish also known as Dhayalan had kidnapped the girl from his village on September 13, 2014 and raped the girl several times keeping her captive for days. Later the incident came to light after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint following the arrest of the man by All women police in Vellore. Apart from 10 year jail term he was also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 under the POCSO Act.

