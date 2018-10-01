The incident took place when one of CM Nitish Kumar's minister, Bijendra Prasad Yadav was attending a Talimi Bedari conference organised by the Janata Dal (United) in which he was the chief guest. The matter was highlighted after the video of the minister refusing to don the skull cap went viral on social media.

As per the video that went viral, one of the event organisers first offered him a safa (men’s scarf) and later he was stopped as he tried to put a skull cap. In the video, Bijendra Prasad standing with a straight face stopped the organiser from putting the skull cap, took it from his hand and gave it to his assistant who was standing behind him.

Yadav later removed the shawl too and passed it onto his assistant, shook the organiser’s hand and sat down. Apart from Yadav, all the chief guest of the event were sen donning the skull cap and the shawl.

As per a report by India.com, reacting to the video a Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader claimed that JDU has surrendered to RSS’ ideology. He further recalled Nitish Kumar’s words where he said that sometimes the leader has to don a skull cap and sometimes a tilak.

