Taking cognizance of a complaint filed by a Bihar teenager alleging rape by a school principal, teachers and 15 fellow students from past seven months, police arrested 6 out of the 18 accused in the case on Saturday morning. In the complaint filed by the victim from Chhapra district, she stated that she was gangraped by two teachers and the principal of her school from the past seven months. The police complaint further stated that 15 students from her school blackmailed and sexually abused her after they got to know that her father was hailed in December last year.

The victim is a Class 10 student. Acting swiftly on the gangrape complaint, the police nabbed the school principal from his home and arrested two of the teachers mentioned in the complaint. The case is being investigated by Chhapra’s Parsagarh police.

In the complaint, the girl claimed that she was being blackmailed and being sexually assaulted since her father was jailed in December 2017. She said that firstly a fellow classmate raped her and made a video clip. He later used the rape clip to blackmail her. After the matter was highlighted, the school principal and teachers found the video clip of the girl being raped and joined the accused of raping the girl.

The accused principal of Deepeshwar Gyan Niketan, was later identified as Uday Kumar Singh. The police have registered a case and have formed special teams to nab the absconding accused.

As per media reports, the girl had approached the police after she was raped for the first time but the police officials had refused her to file the complaint in the matter. Later, when she threatened to reach out to higher officials, a complaint was filed.

The shocking incident comes to light just a few hours UP Police had arrested a school principal after she had reportedly installed cameras in schoolgirls toilet.

