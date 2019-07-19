Bihar mob beats 3 men to death on suspicion of cattle theft, 3 arrested: A mob has beaten three men to death suspicion of cattle theft in Bihar, the police said on Friday. A case has been registered in connection with the matter and an investigation is underway.

Bihar mob beats 3 men to death on suspicion of cattle theft, 3 arrested: Another incident was added to the horrors of mob lynchings when a group of people thrashed three men to death in Bihar this morning. The police said that the three men were beaten to death on the suspicion of stealing cattle. Reports said that the three men were seen with a pick-up truck at around 4:30 am at Baniyapur village in Saran district. The reports added that the pick-up truck was allegedly carrying cattle. On the mere suspicion of stealing cattle, the villagers caught the three men and thrashed them until they fell unconscious.

The police then took the three men to a nearby hospital, however, the doctors said they were brought dead. The police then informed the families of the deceased, who have been grieving over the deaths since morning. The family members have also filed a first information report against the villagers, who were part of the mob that killed the three men. The villagers have also filed a police case against the alleged cattle thieves. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been sent for an autopsy.

The police noted that the villagers were anguished over some incidents of the cattle thefts happened in the village in recent weeks. So far, the police have arrested three men in connection to the matter.

The police is yet to ascertain whether the three men were among the mob that killed the men. The three arrested men are from a nearby village and were previously involved in any criminal cases, reports said.

