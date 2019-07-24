Bihar, Mumbai floods Live Updates: The country is witnessing floods in several states following the incessant rains. As many as 174 people have been killed only in Bihar and Assam due to the divulge. Earlier in this month, 31 people were killed when a wall in Mumbai's Malad East collapsed.

Bihar, Mumbai floods Live Updates: Several states have been hit by floods over the past few weeks in the country. At least 174 people have lost their lives in Bihar and Assam in the deluge. As many as eight people have been injured in Mumbai when three cars collided due to low visibility, following the monsoon rains. The rescue and relief operation is underway and the efforts are being made to minimise the loss of lives. In Bihar’s Madhubani district, around 50 residential houses were damaged due to floods.

The water level in Bihar’s 12 districts is receding. These are Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Sheohar, Darbhanga, Araria, Kishanganj, Supaul, Purnea, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Katihar and Saharsa. The Disaster Management Department officials have stated that the water level is decreasing In Mumbai, the waterlogging has railway and transport service.

Catch the live updates about Bihar and Mumbai floods here:

Live Updates

