Bihar, Mumbai floods Live Updates: Several states have been hit by floods over the past few weeks in the country. At least 174 people have lost their lives in Bihar and Assam in the deluge. As many as eight people have been injured in Mumbai when three cars collided due to low visibility, following the monsoon rains. The rescue and relief operation is underway and the efforts are being made to minimise the loss of lives. In Bihar’s Madhubani district, around 50 residential houses were damaged due to floods.
The water level in Bihar’s 12 districts is receding. These are Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Sheohar, Darbhanga, Araria, Kishanganj, Supaul, Purnea, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Katihar and Saharsa. The Disaster Management Department officials have stated that the water level is decreasing In Mumbai, the waterlogging has railway and transport service.
Live Updates
Rain intesnsity to decrease in Colaba, Navi Mumbai, continue in Santa Cruz, Bhiwandi
Rain intensity is expected to decrease in Colaba, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Thane during the next 2-3 hours. However, it will continue in Santa Cruz, Bhiwandi, Vasai and Mira Bhayander during next one-two hours 1-2 hours, predicted Skymet Weather.
Water level likely to increase in Kosi river, trains run 30 minutes late in Mumbai
The water level is likely to increase in the Bihar's Kosi river, adding to the woes of Biharis. In Mumbai, the train service on the Central line was affected due to waterlogging. Trains were running half an hour late.