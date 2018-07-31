Following the chargesheet, 10 of the 11 staff members of the Bihar shelter home were arrested and a case was filed against the staff members who were alleged to have an involvement into the matter. The chargesheet filed by the police recently revealed that in the state-run shelter home, over 30 girls were raped by the shelter home's owner and its staff members.

Another gruesome fact has surfaced in the alleged Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case where over 30 girls were raped by the shelter home’s owner and its staff. According to a report by NDTV quoting the police chargesheet said that girls as young as seven were raped, drugged, forced to sleep naked and burnt with boiling water at the state-run government shelter home in Bihar. Following the chargesheet, 10 of the 11 staff members of the Bihar shelter home were arrested and a case was filed against the staff members who were alleged to have an involvement into the matter.

The chargesheet revealed that the before raping the girls, they were given sleeping pills on the pretext of de-worming. After examining the 48 girls who used to reside in the shelter home, 34 of them were reported to be tortured, raped and scalded. In the chargesheet, the police questioned over 48 girls who narrated the dire circumstances they had faced in the shelter home. Brajesh Thakur, who runs the shelter home and a few others have been charged in the document. In the chargesheet, it was noted that Brajesh had political links and several politics, policemen, criminals and administration were involved in raping and torturing the girls at the shelter home.

The victim girls have also revealed the name of a caretaker, Kiran Aunty who allegedly forced the girls to sleep naked and would sleep naked with them. The victims also alleged that she used to abuse them too. They have been allegations like the caretaker would sit on them and forced them to cook food.

The investigation into the matter caught pace after the opposition targeted the Nitish Kumar-led state government and alleged that the government was aware of that the fact that girls were being raped in the state-run shelter homes. Recently, the government also blacklisted all the private shelter home running in Bihar.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More