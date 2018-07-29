Bihar's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna was flooded with rainwater after a heavy downpour over the weekend, with the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) also getting inundated with water. Medical apathy in Patna peaked on Sunday as fishes were spotted swimming in the water around inside hospital.

After severe waterlogging was reported at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna, Bihar, following heavy rains, patients found fish swimming inside the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) on Sunday. A group of 7 fish swimming in the ICU can be seen in the visuals from the hospital. Apart from the ICU the general ward and emergency ward are also reportedly flooded.

#WATCH: Fish seen in the water logged inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in Patna following heavy rainfall in the city. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/oRCnr6f0UJ — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2018

As per reports coming in from the hospital, a drain near the hospital breached and the water entered the ground floor of the hospital. Locals are reportedly saying that this has become a yearly phenomenon.

In the video, wards and corridors can be flooded with drain water. The picture is the same outside the hospital as well. According to reports, attendees of the patients are spending the night at the hospital standing in drain water, waiting for the water to subside. However, with continuous rains in the region, the situation seems to have worsened.

The flooding of the hospital in Bihar’s capital shows the medical apathy in the state. Nalanda Medical College is the 2nd largest government hospital in Patna and is spread over 100 acres. It has more than 750 beds and the footage from the hospital speaks volume about the claims of the government regarding improvement in the health sector.

Heavy rains continue to lash Patna since Friday and have thrown life out of gear in the city. Waterlogging and traffic jams have been reported from many parts. Interestingly, water logging is also being reported outside Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s residence in Patna.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings about heavy to very heavy rains to take place in Bihar till August 1.

