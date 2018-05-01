Four youths were arrested for molesting a girl in Bihar's Jehanabad district after the video of the incident was surfaced on the social media, police said. Police tracked the accused through the registration number that was seen in the video. One of the suspects had posted a video on his Facebook page, which had 30,000 followers. The police said that video has been removed from the suspect's Facebook wall after the authorities tracked it down.

Patna police arrested four youths from Bihar’s Jehanabad district after a video of them molesting a 14-year-old girl was surfaced on social media, a police official said on Monday. The police is also looking for a man from Allahabad who had allegedly posted the video on social media. Reports said that the video was posted by a suspect on his Facebook page, which had around 30,000 followers. Ever since the video was posted, it has been doing the rounds on the Internet. The video was shot in Bharathau village of Jehanabad district was soon tracked down by the police. “For us, it is important to know how and why the video travelled from a village in Jehanabad to Allahabad and what prompted the man to upload it from his account,” a leading daily quoted Patna zone IG NH Khan as saying.

The video shows seven men who are trying to molest the girl, while the eight one is filming the incident. They try to strip the girl, abuse her as she cries and urges to be left alone. The police said that video has been removed from the suspect’s Facebook wall after the authorities tracked it down. Khan revealed that a bike was seen in the video, and through its registration number the police identified the accused. “The bike owner was found to be a resident of Bharathua village under Kako police station limits,” Khan said. Amar Kumar Yadav, Sunil Kumar Yadav, Deepak Kumar Yadav and a juvenile aged 14 were arrested by the Patna police. They have also confessed to their crime.

He also said that if anybody would be found circulating the video have to face stringent action as it is unlawful, and the girl is a minor. The victim has been undergoing counselling and is not in a state to talk to anybody. The shocking incident has come at a time when the Centre had passed an ordinance making death penalty as one of the punishments to rapists of minors who are 12 years or younger. However, the ordinance or even people’s anger doesn’t seem to have changed the mindset of some people.

