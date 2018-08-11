In a shocker being reported from Bihar, a local businessman was brutally thrashed by the local police of Shahkund district. Reports add that the incident took place after the victim had refused to pay a bribe of Rs 50,000. Ramesh said that the SHO dragged him outside his shop poured petrol on his private parts and thrashed him mercilessly.

A local businessman from Bihar has alleged that a few officers belonging to Shahkund police station in Bihar tortured him for a whole night after he had denied paying a bribe of Rs 50,000. While recording his statement in the court, the victim said that the police tore his clothes and put gasoline in his private parts. The victim, identified as Ramesh, said that the SHO dragged him outside his shop and thrashed him mercilessly. Taking cognizance of his statements, the court has reportedly ordered a medical test of the victim. Reports add that DIG who is investigating the matter has sought a report in this matter from the SP.

Reportedly the following incident took place on August 9. Ramesh added that after being brutally thrashed, two constables tore his clothes and put petrol in his private parts. After this, he was left on the floor of a jail for the whole night. Ramesh said that the local police had been asking for bribes following his old case.

The victim said that on August 9, the police had come to arrest him in an old case and had asked for Rs 50,000 for his acquittal. After he denied the bribe, they beat him and forcefully took money for the locker present in his shop.

Ramesh has also written a letter to CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and has sought help in this matter. After his petition was accepted by the court, the Bihar Police DIG has ordered a probe in this matter. Human rights have also filed a complaint against the police and the officers involved in the matter.

