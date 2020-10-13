Bihar polls 2020: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Tuesday that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will miss its Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's presence and ability to raise the cadre's spirit this election.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Tejashwi said that although his father will not be a part of the campaign, he fully understands its importance and has, therefore, asked all leaders to devote their time and attention to ensure victory.

Tejashwi said that they were obviously going to miss Laluji, not only all of them in the party but the people of Bihar as well. He said that people placed their trust on him and the RJD in the last election and it was because of him that they emerged as the single largest party in the Bihar Assembly. He said that he set the path that they all were walking on, he fully understood the importance of those elections for the people of Bihar and had asked them to work hard and give it their best.

The RJD founder had recently secured bail from the Jharkhand High Court in connection with the Chaibasa Treasury case related to the fodder scam. However, this would be the first time Lalu would not be able to take part in the campaigning in three decades as another case is still pending before the court.

Highlighting the message the party founder has given to the leaders, Tejashwi said, “He has asked us to raise the people’s voice and stand by them. He has asked us to reach out to people in these difficult times and reassure them that things will change for the better in the coming months. We are going to miss his presence, his energy, and his ability to raise spirits amidst adversity.”

Tejaswi expressed the hope that his father will be released in time to take part in the oath-taking ceremony, following a victory for the RJD-led “Mahagathbandan” (Grand Alliance) in the forthcoming polls. He said that he was hopeful that his father would be released before the oath-taking ceremony.

Yadav was earlier shifted to the residence of the Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Ranchi, where he had been admitted for months owing to poor health, to prevent exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

The 243-seat Bihar Assembly is going to polls in three phases. Voting will be conducted on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the results will be out on November 10.

