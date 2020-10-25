Bihar Polls: Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader, claimed at a rally on Sunday that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be behind bars if his party is voted to power. Few days ahead of Bihar elections, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday asserted that if voted to power his party will construct a temple for Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi which will be bigger than Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Bihar Polls: Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader, claimed at a rally on Sunday that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be behind bars if his party is voted to power. “Nitish Kumar and his officers will be behind bars if we come to power,” Paswan said. Addressing a rally in Dumraon, Buxar in the run-up to polling in Bihar, Paswan raised several questions before the present state government.

“Alcohol ban in Bihar has failed. Illicit liquor is widely being sold and Nitish Kumar is receiving kickbacks,” Paswan said. The LJP leader sought votes from BJP supporters for a “Nitish-free government”. “I request you to please vote for LJP candidates to implement Bihari 1st. Everywhere else vote for the BJP. The coming government will be a #Nitish-free government,” he tweeted ( roughly translated from Hindi)

Paswan, chief of the LJP–a former ally of the NDA–has been vocal in his criticism of Kumar, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA. He has, however, pledged support to the Prime Minister, calling himself “Modi’s Hanuman”. Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The result will be declared on November 10.

Few days ahead of Bihar elections, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday asserted that if voted to power his party will construct a temple for Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi which will be bigger than Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The LJP president in his vision document has also promised to construct a six-lane road corridor to connect Sitamarhi to Ayodhya.

He mentioned that the road construction would be up to the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border which will be called Sita-Ram corridor. The party, which was part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, has decided to field candidates against Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and not against the BJP.