Lauria (Bihar) [India], November 4 (ANI): Alleging that Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav did not attend the last Assembly session during the ongoing pandemic, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday urged the people of Bihar to give him rest and incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar another chance to serve them.

“The prince of jungle raj is the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Vidhan Sabha. Yet he didn’t attend the last Assembly session even once. It is cheating with the public. So give him aaram (rest) and give Nitish ji kaam (work),” he said, adding that both Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Yadav were scared of the coronavirus, sitting in Delhi.

The Congress and RJD are part of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, pitted against the ruling National Democratic Alliance of the JD(U) and BJP combine. Nadda went on to say that only Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP workers were taking care of Bihar during the pandemic.

“Both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav were sitting in Delhi, scared of corona. And now they are asking what happened in Bihar? Only CM Nitish Kumar and BJP workers are taking care of Bihar during the pandemic,” he said.

Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.

