Bihar Poll, Bihar Election 2020 Voting Live News Updates, Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Poll 2020, Voting Percentage, Exit Poll Results date: Amid Pandemic the battle for Bihar intensifies as voting began on 71 constituencies across 16 districts in Phase 1 of Bihar Assembly election on Wednesday at 7 am. As per official records, a total of 2,14,84,787 electors are eligible to vote at EVMs today. It is a very decisive day as nearly half-a-dozen ministers from Nitish Kumar’s ruling cabinet are in the fray in the first phase.
PM Modi reminded people of Bihar to vote following coronavirus protocols. The Prime Minister tweeted earlier urging all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking precautions related to Covid. The PM added to keep attention for two yards distance and wear a mask. Bihar Assembly elections voting is underway with all precautionary measures for coronavirus.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is seeking a fourth straight electoral victory while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan poses a major challenge to him. Tejashwi Yadav blamed Nitish for the poor law and order of the state and demanded a high-court monitored probe in Munger violence where an 18-year-old was shot dead.
Apart from the opposition, major issues affecting the electorate this year are reverse migration, unemployment, and tackling COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active COVID-19 cases in Bihar as of October 27 are 9,355, while a total of 1,058 people have lost their lives. Nitish Kumar govt is drawing a lot of flaks for this handling of the crisis and failing to provide employment to the returning migrant labourers to the state.
Three major competitors are in line contesting to form the government this year: Ruling JDU-NDA alliance, RJD- Congress Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party.
Live Updates
Voter turnout of 33.10% recorded till 1 pm in the first phase
Voter turnout of 33.10% recorded till 1 pm in the first phase of Bihar polls. Over 2.14 crore voters are today deciding the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting for 71 seats.
Voter turnout of 33.10% recorded till 1 pm in the first phase of #BiharPolls.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
Over 2.14 crore voters are today deciding the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting for 71 seats. pic.twitter.com/zQWtUv7V0L
In 31,371 polling stations in Bihar during the first phase of Assembly elections, as of 10 am, 0.18% ballot units, 0.26% control units, & 0.53% VVPATs have been replaced: ECI
In 31,371 polling stations in Bihar during the first phase of Assembly elections, 41,689 ballot units, 31,371 control units & 31,371 VVPATs have been deployed.
In 31,371 polling stations in Bihar during the first phase of Assembly elections, 41,689 ballot units, 31,371 control units & 31,371 VVPATs have been deployed. As of 10 am, 0.18% ballot units, 0.26% control units, & 0.53% VVPATs have been replaced: Election Commission of India— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
Voter turnout of 18.48% per cent recorded till 11am in the first phase
Voter turnout of 18.48% per cent recorded till 11 am in the first phase of Bihar Polls. Over 2.14 crore voters are today deciding the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting for 71 seats.
Voter turnout of 18.48% per cent recorded till 11am in the first phase of #BiharPolls.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
Over 2.14 crore voters are today deciding the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting for 71 seats. pic.twitter.com/bYIVSi8Ikr
Differently-abled voters queue up outside a polling booth in Jahanabad district
Differently-abled voters queue up outside a polling booth in Jahanabad district to cast their vote during the first phase of state assembly elections.
Bihar: Differently-abled voters queue up outside a polling booth in Jahanabad district to cast their vote during the first phase of state assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/NmQea4fZo6— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
Prime Minister Modi in Darbhanga
Today first phase of polling is underway. I would like to request everyone to follow all precautionary measures against #COVID19. I pray for the speedy recovery of everyone who has been infected with the disease: Prime Minister Modi in Darbhanga
Today first phase of polling is underway. I would like to request everyone to follow all precautionary measures against #COVID19. I pray for the speedy recovery of everyone who has been infected with the disease: Prime Minister Modi in Darbhanga #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/78U3Be5SIx— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycott elections, booth number 115 wears a deserted look.
Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycott elections, booth number 115 wears a deserted look." Villagers are not voting as they're protesting against the construction of a museum on a playground," says Booth No. 115 Presiding Officer Mohammad Ikramul Haq
Bihar: Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycott elections, booth number 115 wears a deserted look.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
"Villagers are not voting as they're protesting against the construction of a museum on a playground," says Booth No. 115 Presiding Officer Mohammad Ikramul Haq pic.twitter.com/QpDaejRzZV
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Raj Maidan, Darbhanga
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Raj Maidan, Darbhanga
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Raj Maidan, Darbhanga#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/vjYRE0QAkN— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
Voting underway in Sasaram for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections.
Voting underway in Sasaram for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections. Visuals of voters undergoing temperature check & hand-sanitisation in a polling booth decorated with balloons
Bihar: Voting underway in Sasaram for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
Visuals of voters undergoing temperature check & hand-sanitisation in a polling booth decorated with balloons pic.twitter.com/BMMNL7n0XU
Voting underway at polling booth number 23 in Mokama for the first phase
Voting underway at polling booth number 23 in Mokama for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020.
Voting underway at polling booth number 23 in Mokama for the first phase of #BiharAssemblyElection2020. pic.twitter.com/nmTOBwrnmJ— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020