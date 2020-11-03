Bihar Poll, Bihar Election 2020 Voting Live News Updates, Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Poll 2020, Voting Percentage, Exit Poll Results date: Amid Pandemic the battle for Bihar intensifies as voting began across 17 districts in Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly election on Tuesday at 7 am. It is a very decisive day as Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan contesting from Raghopur and four ministers of Nitish Kumar cabinet are in the fray.

Earlier in the morning, PM Modi urged voters to come in large numbers and take part in strengthening democracy by casting their votes. As per official sources, Voters are being provided certificates by officials at the polling booth for participating in the democratic exercise. Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in Phase 2 and it is also largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state. As per ECI guidelines, it is mandatory for all voters to wear face masks. Hand sanitisers, thermal scanners, gloves, face shields, and PPE kits have been provided to all the polling booths. Social distancing norms are being followed strictly.

In Phase 2, other key candidates include former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap and Nand Kishore Yadav from Patna Sahib. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is seeking a fourth straight electoral victory while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan poses a major challenge to him. Three major competitors are in line contesting to form the government this year: Ruling JDU-NDA alliance, RJD- Congress Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party.