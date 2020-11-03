Bihar Poll, Bihar Election 2020 Voting Live News Updates, Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Poll 2020, Voting Percentage, Exit Poll Results date: Amid Pandemic the battle for Bihar intensifies as voting began across 17 districts in Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly election on Tuesday at 7 am. It is a very decisive day as Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan contesting from Raghopur and four ministers of Nitish Kumar cabinet are in the fray.

Earlier in the morning, PM Modi urged voters to come in large numbers and take part in strengthening democracy by casting their votes. As per official sources, Voters are being provided certificates by officials at the polling booth for participating in the democratic exercise. Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in Phase 2  and it is also largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state. As per ECI guidelines, it is mandatory for all voters to wear face masks.  Hand sanitisers, thermal scanners, gloves, face shields, and PPE kits have been provided to all the polling booths. Social distancing norms are being followed strictly.

In Phase 2, other key candidates include former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap and Nand Kishore Yadav from Patna Sahib. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is seeking a fourth straight electoral victory while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan poses a major challenge to him. Three major competitors are in line contesting to form the government this year: Ruling JDU-NDA alliance, RJD- Congress Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party.

 

Live Updates

07:19 (IST)

Bihar records 53.51% voter turnout till 7 pm

Polling percentage is at 53.51% as of now in the second phase of Bihar Polls.

05:39 (IST)

"We are winning": Union Minister and BJP leader RK Singh

Union Minister and BJP leader RK Singh after casting his vote on Tuesday said that there was no contest anywhere and that they were winning.

05:35 (IST)

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, wife cast their votes

Voting for the second phase of Bihar Elections is currently underway. Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey and his wife were spotted at a polling booth in Bhagalpur casting their vote.

05:13 (IST)

46.78 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in the second phase

05:10 (IST)

Women seen standing in queue at a polling station in Siwan to vote

Women seen standing in queue at a polling station in Siwan to vote for the second phase of the Assembly election, earlier today.

05:08 (IST)

Rahul Gandhi in Katihar: Chhattisgarh farmers get Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy, here you get Rs 700. What mistake did you make?

In Chhattisgarh farmers get Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy, here you get Rs 700. What mistake did you make? You voted for Nitish ji and Modi ji. Now is the time to rectify the mistake: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Katihar

05:06 (IST)

Onions pelted during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's election rally

Onions pelted during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's election rally in Madhubani's Harlakhi.

03:12 (IST)

Rahul Gandhi addresses public rally in Korha, Bihar

Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally in Korha, Bihar

03:04 (IST)

Allies of jungle raj in Bihar have problem with Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Jai Shri Ram: PM Modi

03:01 (IST)

People queue up at a polling booth in Chapra for voting

People queue up at a polling booth in Chapra for voting in the second phase of #BiharElection2020.

02:02 (IST)

Muzaffarpur: Villagers of Chulhai Bishunpur in Baruraj assembly constituency boycott elections

Muzaffarpur: Villagers of Chulhai Bishunpur in Baruraj assembly constituency boycott elections alleging lack of development in the area. There're 729 voters registered here. Not a single vote has been cast, so far, says an electoral officer at booth no.178

02:00 (IST)

32.82% voter turnout till 1 pm

32.82% voter turnout till 1 pm in the second phase of #BiharElections2020.

01:24 (IST)

Bihar sees voter turnout of 21.83 pc till 1 pm in 2nd phase of Assembly elections

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 21.83 per cent till 1 pm in the second phase of state Assembly elections on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India.

01:22 (IST)

Bihar phase II polls: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav among early voters

Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, his mother Rabri Devi were among those who turned up early to cast their votes in the second phase of polling in 94 seats spread across 17 districts in Bihar.

01:11 (IST)

ITBP jawans deployed in Khagaria, Siwan and Saran districts help differently-abled voters at polling booths

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans deployed in Khagaria, Siwan and Saran districts help differently-abled voters at polling booths during the second phase of state assembly elections.

12:23 (IST)

Shatrughan Sinha: I am confident the results will be in favour of Luv Sinha & development in Bihar

There's a wave of change. I am confident the results will be in favour of Luv Sinha & development in Bihar: Shatrughan Sinha, Congress. Shatrughan Sinha's son, Luv Sinha is the Congress candidate from Bankipur, Patna

12:14 (IST)

19.26% voter turnout till 11 am in the second phase

19.26% voter turnout till 11 am in the second phase of #BiharElections2020, as per office of state Chief Electoral Officer.

11:38 (IST)

PM Narendra Modi at a public rally in Forbesganj in Araria district

Voting for the second phase of #BiharElections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls: PM Narendra Modi at a public rally in Forbesganj in Araria district

11:34 (IST)

Bihar Governor, Deputy CM cast their votes in Patna

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday cast his vote at the polling booth at government school in Digha, Patna in the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections.

11:10 (IST)

Technical glitch detected in VVPAT at polling booth on Fuhia Ghat in Samastipur

Technical glitch detected in VVPAT at polling booth no. 201 at Salaha Chandan village on Fuhia Ghat in Samastipur during voting for the second phase of Bihar elections. Election Commission's technical team goes to the polling booth in a boat.

11:05 (IST)

RJD leader and former CM Rabri Devi: Mahagathbandhan is winning everywhere, we have the whole report

'Mahagathbandhan' is winning everywhere, we have the whole report... people of Bihar are giving us the report, says RJD leader and former CM Rabri Devi.

11:03 (IST)

MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote at a polling booth in Karanpura

MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote at a polling booth in Karanpura

11:01 (IST)

Bihar records 8.14 pc voter turnout till 10 am in 2nd phase of Assembly polls

