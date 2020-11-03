Bihar Poll, Bihar Election 2020 Voting Live News Updates, Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Poll 2020, Voting Percentage, Exit Poll Results date: Amid Pandemic the battle for Bihar intensifies as voting began across 17 districts in Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly election on Tuesday at 7 am. It is a very decisive day as Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan contesting from Raghopur and four ministers of Nitish Kumar cabinet are in the fray.
Earlier in the morning, PM Modi urged voters to come in large numbers and take part in strengthening democracy by casting their votes. As per official sources, Voters are being provided certificates by officials at the polling booth for participating in the democratic exercise. Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in Phase 2 and it is also largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state. As per ECI guidelines, it is mandatory for all voters to wear face masks. Hand sanitisers, thermal scanners, gloves, face shields, and PPE kits have been provided to all the polling booths. Social distancing norms are being followed strictly.
In Phase 2, other key candidates include former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap and Nand Kishore Yadav from Patna Sahib. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is seeking a fourth straight electoral victory while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan poses a major challenge to him. Three major competitors are in line contesting to form the government this year: Ruling JDU-NDA alliance, RJD- Congress Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party.
Bihar records 53.51% voter turnout till 7 pm
Polling percentage is at 53.51% as of now in the second phase of Bihar Polls.
Polling percentage is at 53.51% as of now in the second phase of #BiharPolls: Election Commission
"We are winning": Union Minister and BJP leader RK Singh
Union Minister and BJP leader RK Singh after casting his vote on Tuesday said that there was no contest anywhere and that they were winning.
There is no contest anywhere, we are winning: Union Minister and BJP leader RK Singh after casting his vote in Patna
Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, wife cast their votes
Voting for the second phase of Bihar Elections is currently underway. Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey and his wife were spotted at a polling booth in Bhagalpur casting their vote.
Bihar: Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey and his wife cast their vote at a polling booth in Bhagalpur. Voting for the second phase of #BiharElection2020 is underway.
Voting for the second phase of #BiharElection2020 is underway. pic.twitter.com/v9k9k4KQ98
46.78 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in the second phase
46.78 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in the second phase of #BiharElections2020.
Women seen standing in queue at a polling station in Siwan to vote
Women seen standing in queue at a polling station in Siwan to vote for the second phase of the Assembly election, earlier today.
#BiharElection: Women seen standing in queue at a polling station in Siwan to vote for the second phase of the Assembly election, earlier today.
Rahul Gandhi in Katihar: Chhattisgarh farmers get Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy, here you get Rs 700. What mistake did you make?
In Chhattisgarh farmers get Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy, here you get Rs 700. What mistake did you make? You voted for Nitish ji and Modi ji. Now is the time to rectify the mistake: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Katihar
In Chhattisgarh farmers get Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy, here you get Rs 700. What mistake did you make? You voted for Nitish ji and Modi ji. Now is the time to rectify the mistake: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Katihar
Onions pelted during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's election rally
Onions pelted during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's election rally in Madhubani's Harlakhi.
Onions pelted during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's election rally in Madhubani's Harlakhi.
Rahul Gandhi addresses public rally in Korha, Bihar
Rahul Gandhi addresses public rally in Korha, Bihar
Allies of jungle raj in Bihar have problem with Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Jai Shri Ram: PM Modi
Allies of jungle raj in Bihar have problem with Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Jai Shri Ram: PM Modi
Read @ANI story | https://t.co/ZVh3HKFteX pic.twitter.com/Z4RsPuJKiC
People queue up at a polling booth in Chapra for voting
Bihar: People queue up at a polling booth in Chapra for voting in the second phase of #BiharElection2020.
Muzaffarpur: Villagers of Chulhai Bishunpur in Baruraj assembly constituency boycott elections
Muzaffarpur: Villagers of Chulhai Bishunpur in Baruraj assembly constituency boycott elections alleging lack of development in the area. There're 729 voters registered here. Not a single vote has been cast, so far, says an electoral officer at booth no.178
Muzaffarpur: Villagers of Chulhai Bishunpur in Baruraj assembly constituency boycott elections alleging lack of development in the area— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020
There're 729 voters registered here. Not a single vote has been cast, so far, says an electoral officer at booth no.178#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/JzENMw6JWJ
32.82% voter turnout till 1 pm
32.82% voter turnout till 1 pm in the second phase of #BiharElections2020.
Bihar sees voter turnout of 21.83 pc till 1 pm in 2nd phase of Assembly elections
Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 21.83 per cent till 1 pm in the second phase of state Assembly elections on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India.
जंगलराज ने बिहार के सामर्थ्य के साथ जो विश्वासघात किया, उसे बिहार का हर नागरिक अच्छे से जानता है। जुबान पर बार-बार गरीब का नाम वालों ने गरीब को ही चुनाव से दूर कर दिया था। बिहार के गरीब को अपनी मर्जी की सरकार बनाने का अधिकार ही नहीं था: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Bihar phase II polls: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav among early voters
Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, his mother Rabri Devi were among those who turned up early to cast their votes in the second phase of polling in 94 seats spread across 17 districts in Bihar.
"The public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in... Today they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha... people still punish them whenever there's a chance," says PM Narendra Modi #BiharPolls
ITBP jawans deployed in Khagaria, Siwan and Saran districts help differently-abled voters at polling booths
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans deployed in Khagaria, Siwan and Saran districts help differently-abled voters at polling booths during the second phase of state assembly elections.
Bihar: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans deployed in Khagaria, Siwan and Saran districts help differently-abled voters at polling booths during the second phase of state assembly elections. #BiharElections2020
Shatrughan Sinha: I am confident the results will be in favour of Luv Sinha & development in Bihar
There's a wave of change. I am confident the results will be in favour of Luv Sinha & development in Bihar: Shatrughan Sinha, Congress. Shatrughan Sinha's son, Luv Sinha is the Congress candidate from Bankipur, Patna
There's a wave of change. I am confident the results will be in favour of Luv Sinha & development in Bihar: Shatrughan Sinha, Congress. Shatrughan Sinha's son, Luv Sinha is the Congress candidate from Bankipur, Patna
Shatrughan Sinha's son, Luv Sinha is the Congress candidate from Bankipur, Patna#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/TtZKiGCa1A
19.26% voter turnout till 11 am in the second phase
19.26% voter turnout till 11 am in the second phase of #BiharElections2020, as per office of state Chief Electoral Officer.
PM Narendra Modi at a public rally in Forbesganj in Araria district
Voting for the second phase of #BiharElections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls: PM Narendra Modi at a public rally in Forbesganj in Araria district
Voting for the second phase of #BiharElections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls: PM Narendra Modi at a public rally in Forbesganj in Araria district
Bihar Governor, Deputy CM cast their votes in Patna
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday cast his vote at the polling booth at government school in Digha, Patna in the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections.
Technical glitch detected in VVPAT at polling booth on Fuhia Ghat in Samastipur
Technical glitch detected in VVPAT at polling booth no. 201 at Salaha Chandan village on Fuhia Ghat in Samastipur during voting for the second phase of Bihar elections. Election Commission's technical team goes to the polling booth in a boat.
Bihar: Technical glitch detected in VVPAT at polling booth no. 201 at Salaha Chandan village on Fuhia Ghat in Samastipur during voting for the second phase of #BiharElections. Election Commission's technical team goes to the polling booth in a boat.
Election Commission's technical team goes to the polling booth in a boat. pic.twitter.com/Iv9L7IDItx
RJD leader and former CM Rabri Devi: Mahagathbandhan is winning everywhere, we have the whole report
'Mahagathbandhan' is winning everywhere, we have the whole report... people of Bihar are giving us the report, says RJD leader and former CM Rabri Devi.
'Mahagathbandhan' is winning everywhere, we have the whole report... people of Bihar are giving us the report, says RJD leader and former CM Rabri Devi. Voting for the second phase is underway for 94 seats of the Bihar Assembly. #BiharElections2020
Voting for the second phase is underway for 94 seats of the Bihar Assembly. #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/J0Pb48Oz08
MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote at a polling booth in Karanpura
#BiharElections2020: MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote at a polling booth in Karanpura, Hajipur assembly constituency
Bihar records 8.14 pc voter turnout till 10 am in 2nd phase of Assembly polls
Polling percentage at 8.05% in the second phase of #BiharElections2020 till 9 am: Chief Electoral Officer(CEO), Bihar