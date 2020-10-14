Once the clearance from the PMO comes, the party would ensure proper logistics at these venues along with the facilities for crowd management and also for the other leaders who are likely to be present in these election rallies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s time on October 22 to address four rallies in support of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in poll-bound Bihar.

The rallies proposed to the Prime Minister are scheduled to be held in Buxar, Jehanabad, Rohtas and Bhagalpur for the NDA candidates, according to sources in the party.

Once the clearance from the PMO comes, the party would ensure proper logistics at these venues along with the facilities for crowd management and also for the other leaders who are likely to be present in these rallies.

PM Modi is the biggest star campaigner for the party, and BJP hopes to encash his popularity among the masses in garnering votes for the alliance. Amid COVID-19 pandemic phase, the rallies ahead of the Assembly elections would be conducted with standard operating procedure (SOP) and guidelines for safety.

It is due to PM Modi’s popularity that BJP had to clarify and amplify that the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP), which is still its ally at the Centre but severed relation with NDA in the state because of Janata Dal United (JDU), will not be able to use his photographs in banners and hoarding.

As LJP Chief Chirag Paswan continued heaping praises on the PM, BJP leaders like Bhupendra Yadav reiterated that the LJP cannot cash in on Modi’s popularity as it is not fighting in alliance.

Meanwhile PM Modi is likely to address four rallies in a day for the next phase of election as well. The top leadership is lining up to campaign for the NDA candidates in Bihar polls with development under Nitish government as its main poll plank.

Bihar with 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

