BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Thursday targeted the Rashtriya Janata Dal and said false promises are being made to people. Sushil Modi, who made several tweets, also targeted the Congress, saying that it failed to fulfil its promise of “Gareebi hatao” made by Indira Gandhi in 1970s.

He said that the RJD wanted to target the unemployed by making false promises on jobs and money as was done by gangs indulging in thuggery. He said that the youth should be careful.

He added that Indira Gandhi returned to power in the 1970s with the slogan ‘Gareebi Hatao’, but poverty continued to grow. He said that in West Bengal, Communists ruled for 34 years in the name of the poor but factories were closed and bread snatched of the poor.

Sushil Modi said RJD leader Lalu Prasad also took votes in the name of the poor. He said that Lalu Prasad, the natural friend of the Congress and the Left, also took votes in the name of the poor but did nothing for the poor in 15 years. He said that the grand alliance has slogans and promises that deceive the poor, there was no roadmap to bring prosperity.

“Those who are showing hopes of giving people 10 lakh government jobs, they should tell which magic wand they will use that suddenly the resources of Bihar will increase so much?” he asked.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

