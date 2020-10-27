Bihar Polls updates: Taking a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Monday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said when the present CM could not provide employment and set up industries in last 15 years what would he do in the next five years. In a veiled attack at Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar had on Monday said that some people are interested in their self-promotion and not in work.

The RJD leader said things were better for the poor under his father and former CM Lalu Yadav. “Under Laluji’s rule the poor could face the ‘babu sahebs’, but we will work for everyone and take everyone along now. For 15 years the person who could not provide employment, did not set up industries, did not eradicate poverty, what will he do in the next five years?” Tejashwi questioned.

“When migrants got stuck, where was his chopper? Then he said, stay where you are,” he added. The Bihar elections will be held in three phases in Bihar — October 28, November 3 and November 7– and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that the bad words used by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar against him are like”aashirwaad” (blessings) for him. “Even bad words used by Nitishji against me are like blessings to me. Nitishji is mentally and physically tired and that is why he can speak whatever he likes. I treat his words like a blessing. This time Bihar has decided to vote on the issues of employment and development,” Yadav said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

In a veiled attack at Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar had on Monday said that some people are interested in their self-promotion and not in work. Addressing a poll rally at Sakra Vidhan constituency in Muzzafarpur, Kumar had said that the crime rate in Bihar has reduced.