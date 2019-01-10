Massive protests broke out in Gaya on Thursday after a 16 -year-old girl was found beheaded and her face burnt with acid on January 6. The reports said that the family has alleged rape, however, the police claim it is a murder orchestrated by her family. According to the protesters, the body of the teenager was found on January 6. The family of the victim also alleged that the police did not take any action even after they have filed a complaint a week after the girl went missing.

Massive protests broke out in Gaya on Thursday after a 16 -year-old girl was found beheaded and her face burnt with acid on January 6. The reports said that the family has alleged rape, however, the police claim it is a murder orchestrated by her family. Meanwhile, people in the town have continuously been protesting against the police for the delay in their actions and arrest of those involved in the crime. The reports said that the victim went missing on December 28.

According to the protesters, the body of the teenager was found on January 6. The family of the victim also alleged that the police did not take any action even after they have filed a complaint a week after the girl went missing. However, the police claimed that the girl’s father approached them four days after she went missing.

While the girl’s family is continuously alleging that it is a case of rape and murder, the police have a whole different stance on the matter. According to Rajiv Mishra, a senior police officer in Gaya, quoted by NDTV, the girl returned to the house on December 31, 3 days after she left. It was revealed by the girl’s mother and sister. The police added that her father has sent her with a man on the same day at around 10 pm.

The police have been waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain whether the girl was raped or not. Also, the man has been arrested by the police but is still maintaining his silence over the matter. Meanwhile, the locals have been continuously protesting against the police seeking a speedy investigation into the matter.

