Bihar Elections 2020 Dates and Schedule, Assembly Elections date in Bihar, Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Results 2020 on November 10, Election commission of India: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced the Bihar assembly election dates.There will be three phases of voting in Bihar elections this year. First phase will see 71 Assembly constituencies ,the date for issue of notification for the first phase will be October 1, last date of nomination is October 8, scrutiny of nominations October 9, last date for withdrawal of candidature October 12, and date of polling will be October 28th in 16 districts will go to polls, second phase will see 94 constituencies ,the date for issue of notification is October 9, last date of nomination is October 16, scrutiny of nominations October 17, last date for withdrawal of candidature October 19, and date of polling will be November 3 in 17 districts and third phase will see 78 constituencies issue of notification on October 13, last date of nomination is October 20, scrutiny of nominations October 21, last date for withdrawal of candidature October 23, and date of polling will be November 7 in 15 districts. The results for the same will be declared on 10th November. Addressing a press conference, he said these will perhaps be the largest election anywhere in the world during Covid-19 pandemic, and listed precautionary measures taken by the poll panel and authorities.

Arora said that polling time will be increased by one hour and will now be from 7am to 6pm, except in areas affected by Maoist extremism. “The social media platforms are expected to make adequate arrangements to safeguard against misuse of their platforms & set up strict protocols to handle such issues as and when they arise,” Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.Anybody who makes misuse of social media to foment trouble shall have to face consequences as per the law of the land.Also, per polling stations in Bihar will have 1,000 voters to facilitate social distancing guidelines. “This will raise number of polling stations to over 1 lakh in 2020 from 65,337 in 2015 poll,” said Sunil Arora.

“As we talk, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) stands enforced with this announcement. The Commission has already made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC guidelines: Chief Election Commissioner,” Sunil Arora added.He also said that the COVID-19 patients, who are quarantined, will be able to cast their votes at the last day of polling at their respective polling stations under the supervision of health authorities, this is apart from the facility of postal ballot already extended to them. Additionally, over 7 lakh hand sanitiser units, about 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh units of faces-shields, 23 lakh (pairs of) hand gloves have been arranged. For voters specifically, 7.2 crore single-use hand gloves arranged.A separate press release to be issued for bypolls,he mentioned.

While opposition parties like Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had earlier been thrifting for the polls to be postponed owing to the pandemic, they later held talks over the sharing of seats in the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).The incumbent BJP and Janata Dal-United (JDU) coalition government have also begun preparations for the polls. The central leadership of the BJP had clarified that the NDA will go to Bihar polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

