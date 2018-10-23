On Tuesday, a school bus collided with a speedy truck in Bihar's Aurangabad district. In the tragic accident, one child is reportedly dead and 20 students got seriously injured. The reports suggest that the accident happened on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The news agency ANI reported, “One school student died and at least 20 others injured in a collision between their bus and a truck late last night under Barun police station limits in Aurangabad district. They were returning from an educational trip from Rajgir.” In cognizance of the matter, Aurangabad sub-divisional officer (SDO) Pradeep Kumar rushed to the hospital. Talking to reporters Aurangabad SDO Pradeep Kumar said, “One child has died. Those who were admitted here have been given first aid and the ones who were critical have been referred to Jamui. A team of doctors is looking after all of them.

A few days ago, in another similar bus accident, 7 people died and 20 were injured after a bus skidded off the road and fell into a pond in Adabari area in Assam. The incident happened between Guwahati and Mukalmua when reportedly the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle.

According to police reports, there were around 50 passengers travelling on the bus when the accident happened and there are chances that several are still trapped inside the bus. Apart from the rescue authorities and police, many locals are present at the spot who are helping in the rescue operations. Reportedly, the bus was on its way from Barpeta from Guwahati via Mukalmua.

