The massive rescue operation to save 3-year-old girl child, who fell down in a 110-feet borewell, ended successfully on Tuesday. The rescue team and police have managed to save the girl child after a day-long rescue operation. As per reports, the girl had fallen down in the hole which was drilled for the borewell in her house. The 3-year-old girl accidentally fell into the hole when she was playing in the lawn of her house on Tuesday.

Talking to the reporters, Sanjeev Kumar, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) official had said that police and the rescue team were trying hard to save the minor. Rescue teams had done all the necessary arrangements to provide oxygen, water and food to the victim girl.

He also added that the team had placed rods in the borewell so that the girl does not fall further. “We had provided her oxygen and made all arrangements for her safety. We had placed rods to ensure that she doesn’t fall further down.”

As per reports, many high ranking officers and Mayor of region Ruma Raj had also visited the spot, where rescue operation was done. The officials also met with the family of the victim and provided the initial help. Sub-divisional officer Khagesh Chandra Jha, ASP Harishankar Kumar, BDO Pankaj Kumar and policemen were also present at the site to help the rescue teams.

