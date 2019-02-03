According to the reports, Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar’s Vaishali on Sunday morning. The sources have reported that 9 coaches of Seemanchal Express got off the tracks. In the saddening accident, several people got injured and 8 passengers lost their lives. As soon as the matter was reported, the authorities and relief teams rushed towards the spot of accident.
The reports suggest that the train passed the Mehnar Road at around 3:52 am and the accident happened near the Sahadai Buzurg at around 3:58 am. The coaches derailed reportedly were S8, S9, S10, one AC B3, one general compartment.
(Developing story…details awaited…)
Leave a Reply