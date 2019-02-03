9 coaches of Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar's Vaishali on Sunday early morning. As soon as the matter was reported, the authorities and relief teams have rushed towards the spot of accident. In the tragic accident, 8 people lost their lives, while several people got injured.

According to the reports, Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar’s Vaishali on Sunday morning. The sources have reported that 9 coaches of Seemanchal Express got off the tracks. In the saddening accident, several people got injured and 8 passengers lost their lives. As soon as the matter was reported, the authorities and relief teams rushed towards the spot of accident.

The reports suggest that the train passed the Mehnar Road at around 3:52 am and the accident happened near the Sahadai Buzurg at around 3:58 am. The coaches derailed reportedly were S8, S9, S10, one AC B3, one general compartment.

Nine bogies of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express were derailed in Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/XBXFpl69o6 pic.twitter.com/zfITd54iwI — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 3, 2019

(Developing story…details awaited…)

