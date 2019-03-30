Bihar shelter home case: 21 accused framed under POCSO act, trial to start by April 3: The plea also pointed out that the CBI is trying to shield the real culprits and has not investigated the lead perpetrators who were involved in the case. It further added that the relatives of prime accused Brajesh Thakur should also be probed according to the law as they had visited the shelter home.

A Delhi court has framed charges against all the accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case. All the 21 accused involved in the case have been framed under the POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences). The prime accused, Brajesh Thakur was earlier charge sheeted, by CBI in the case. The plea filed by advocate Fauzia Shakil had sought the crime branch to carry out the proper and fair investigation into the case. The court will hold the trial for rape, sexual assault, and criminal intimidation among other charges. The trial is scheduled to start from April 3.

In May 2018, reports of repeated sexual abuse of inmates in Muzaffarpur surfaced. The issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) carried out a social audit of shelter homes across Bihar for 2017. The report pointed to the sexual abuse of girls at the Muzaffarpur short-stay home. Submitted its report in April 2018 and the government after its review registered the FIR on 31 May. Following the expose, the girls were rescued from the shelter home and shifted to Madhubani, Patna and Mokama areas in Bihar where 34 girls, aged between 7 and 17, were raped for months.

The plea also pointed out that the CBI is trying to shield the real culprits and has not investigated the lead perpetrators who were involved in the case. It further added that the relatives of prime accused Brajesh Thakur should also be probed according to the law as they had visited the shelter home.

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi's Saket Court frames charges against all accused under various sections of POCSO Act. #Bihar — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

Meanwhile, the accused in the case have denied allegations levelled against them. The accused even alleged that there is no evidence against them to prove they are guilty.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered authorities to transfer the case from Bihar to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Saket District Court complex in Delhi, which would conclude the trial within six months by holding the preferably day-to-day hearing.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More