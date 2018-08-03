Former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav announced on Friday, August 3, that he will stage a protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday over the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case. He will be accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the venue.

Enraged over the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader (RJD) and former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will hold a protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday to demand the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Taking the matter on social media, Tejashwi tweeted saying, he is against the heinous institutional mass rape in Muzaffarpur which is being sponsored and protected by Nitish Kumar government.

Tejashwi will be accompanied by Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal at the Jantar Mantar. On Thursday, he also slammed the CM Nitish Kumar on his silence over the rape of more than 30 minor girls in a shelter home.

The incident comes after over 30 minor girls were raped in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. The matter came to light after Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home.

Tejashwi, who is the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, in response to the incident, Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik has written 2 letters to the CM on the crime, asking him to take stringent measures against the culprits.

Meanwhile, the Left parties and other groups called a Bandh on Thursday, August 2, over the shelter home rape case. Rail and road traffic came to a halt as protesters demanded resignation on of the CM Nitish Kumar.

The bandh was called by Opposition parties, including RJD and Congress and the Hindustani Awam Morcha. Media reports say schools and business instituted remained shut in Patna.

