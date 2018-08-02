The Supreme Court on Thursday, August 2, said that even morphed pictures of the child rape victims should not be revealed by print and electronic media. The order comes after more than 30 minor girls were reportedly raped in a home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, August 2, said that even morphed pictures of child rape should not be published by any organisation. The court asserted that the identity of child rape victims should not be revealed. The incident comes after more than 30 minor girls were reportedly raped in a home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of #Muzaffarpur shelter home case. Court issued notice to Bihar Govt and Centre and sought a detailed reply from them pic.twitter.com/xb09Q1PeQh — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018

The matter was highlighted after the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home which was Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai. Following the incident, the NGO running the shelter home in the district was blacklisted and the girls residing there were shifted to other houses in Patna and Madhubani.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties and other groups have called for a Bihar bandh in protest of the shelter home rape case. The protest has been mainly called by Left parties, is also being supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Earlier after the gruesome gangrape and murder of an 8-year-old girl from the bakarwal community in the Kathua region of Jammu and Kashmir, the Delhi High Court had slammed many media houses for disclosing the victim of the rape victim.

The court had issued a notice to 12 media houses for revealing her identity of the rape victim, among them were The Times of India, The Hindustan Times, The Indian Express, The Hindu, NDTV, Republic TV.

