Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said a separate bench will be formed for speedy trial in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case. Earlier, the Bihar government directed all district authorities inspect child shelter homes and women shelter homes in the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday while addressing a press conference in Patna said a separate bench will be formed for the speedy trial in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case. Talking about minister Manju Verma, the JDU leader said, “If someone related to the Minister is involved, they won’t be spared. But why is this issue being raised only now. We had called her and she denied any involvement. How is it justified to level baseless allegations?” He also directed all district magistrates to inspect child shelter homes and women shelter homes in the state, adding that adequate security arrangements should be made at the shelter homes across the state. It comes a day after the Bihar government suspended 23 officers for neglecting their duties at shelter homes.

Meanwhile, a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reached today in Muzaffarpur for further investigation after getting all the documents from the Social Welfare Department, Patna and Tata Institute of Social Sciences in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter rape case.

It also comes days after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav hold a protest at Jantar Mantar, which turned into a show of opposition unity as various leaders like Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Left leaders, including D Raja and Sitaram Yechury.

Opposition parties have alleged the Bihar government of not taking enough action into the matter and shielding Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the case.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his party RJD have demanded the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister. Congress president Rahul Gandhi while speaking at Jantar Mantar launched a scathing attack on Janata Dal-United leader, saying that if Nitish Kumar is really ashamed of the incident then he should act against accused involved in the matter. Meanwhile, a report which said that Brajesh Thakur is resting in a hospital ward and not an actual jail room also sparked a controversy.

However, days ago, while delivering a speech at an event in the state, chief minister Nitish Kumar said that he is ashamed of the incident, adding that no leniency will be shown against the accused involved in the case. He further said that CBI is investigating the matter under the monitoring of Hight Court. It was reported days ago over 30 girls were raped at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The matter came to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), in its audit report, said that many girls living at shelter homes have complained of sexual assault.

