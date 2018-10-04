The CBI was led to the cremation ground by the main accused and the owner of the Muzaffarpur shelter home, Brajesh Thakur. As per reports, the skeleton belongs to one of the shelter home inmates. Brajesh Thakur along with nine others was arrested by the Bihar police after a complaint stating the sexual exploitation of over 30 girls was filed with the police.

In what could be perceived as a fresh development in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases, the investigating CBI, on Wednesday, found a human skeleton at a cremation ground in Bihar’s Sikandarpur area. The CBI was led to the cremation ground by the main accused and the owner of the Muzaffarpur shelter home, Brajesh Thakur. As per reports, the skeleton belongs to one of the shelter home inmates. Brajesh Thakur along with nine others was arrested by the Bihar police after a complaint stating the sexual exploitation of over 30 girls was filed with the police. The matter was highlighted after it was reported that one of the inmates had killed herself and was later burring in the compound by the shelter home authorities.

The following development comes to light just a few hours before the Supreme Court was to begin hearing in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rap cases. The case will be heard by a bench comprising of Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice Abdul Nazeer and Justice Deepak Gupta.

During the hearings in Muzaffarpur shelter homes rape cases, the investigating CBI told the Supreme Court that the human skeleton which they recovered while conducting the probe, belonged to a 15-year-old girl who was living at the shelter home in Bihar.

The case of Muzaffarpur shelter home cases grabbed the headlines after an audit report submitted by TISS to Bihar’s social welfare department. Following the complaints, the police had named 11 people in the FIR they had filed in the case.

After the probe was taken over by the CBI, the girls were sent for medical examination. The medical reports proved that at least 34 of the 42 inmates were sexually exploited at the shelter home.

While hearing the case, the Supreme Court on September 21 set aside Patna High Court’s order in which it has restrained media from reporting on the case.

