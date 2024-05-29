Bihar Shuts Down Schools and Institutes Amid Severe Heatwave

In response to the intense heatwave sweeping across Bihar, the state government has mandated the closure of all private and government-run schools, coaching institutes, and anganwadi centres until June 8.

This decision follows reports of numerous students fainting due to the extreme temperatures. Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra directed district magistrates to ensure compliance with the closure order.

“For the past few days, many districts of Bihar have been experiencing severe heatwave conditions. Several districts, including Gaya, Aurangabad, and Kaimur, have recorded temperatures exceeding 46 degrees Celsius,” the order stated.

The Indian Meteorological Department, during a meeting with the Disaster Management Group (CMG) on May 29, forecasted that the heatwave conditions would persist until June 8. Consequently, the government decided to close all educational institutions and anganwadi centres from May 30, 2024, to June 8, 2024.

Earlier, at least 50 students fainted on Wednesday morning at Mankaul Middle School in Sheikhpura district due to the soaring temperatures, which ranged between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius. The incident caused significant disruption and concern among the students and the local community.

Similar incidents of students fainting due to the heat have been reported from other districts. In Begusarai, six students from Matihani Middle School also collapsed and were subsequently taken to Matihani PHC hospital for treatment.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for the state, with maximum temperatures ranging between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius. The government’s proactive measure aims to protect students and staff from the adverse effects of the ongoing heatwave.

