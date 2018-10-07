In a shocking twist to the Bihar's Supaul district schoolgirls assault case, it has been revealed that mothers of the boys who attempted molestation were part of the mob that thrashed the girls. Earlier today, A mob barged into the Kasturba Awasiya Balika Vidyalaya in Supaul on Saturday evening and thrashed the girls. It included the mothers of the boys, who had been harassing the girls for the last few days, and their relatives.

In a shocking twist to the Bihar’s Supaul district schoolgirls assault case, it has been revealed that mothers of the boys who attempted molestation were part of the mob that thrashed the girls. It was revealed by a victim who informed the police that the boys often used to write obscene words on the walls and when they stopped them, they were thrashed.

Speaking to news agency ANI, one of the victims said, “We stopped them from doing that & they thrashed us. There were some women with them who beat us up too and manhandled our teachers.”

Girls, thrashed by miscreants for allegedly resisting sexual advances in Supaul say 'The boys often used to write obscene words on walls. We stopped them from doing that & they thrashed us. There were some women with them who beat us up too & manhandled our teachers.'

The attack took place after girls of the school asked one of the boys to stop writing obscene words on the walls of the school playground. “Girls used to go to a playground nearby, some boys used to write obscene words on walls. Girls used to rub it off. This was happening since 2-4 days,” Darbhanga zonal IG was quoted by ANI as saying.

On Saturday, the girls asked a boy Mohan to stop doing writing on walls, and chased him out of the playground, upon hearing this Mohan’s mother and some relative beat the girls, police said.

So far no arrests have been made so far, however, action will be taken against the accused and security arrangements will be made at the school, as per the police.

