Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Monday rejected BJP's 20-20 seat sharing formula in Bihar. Under the BJP's 20-20 formula, the saffron party has decided to contest on 20 seats leaving 20 seats for its allies, 12 for Nitish Kumar's JDU, 6 for Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP and 2 for Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP.

“I have never played 20-20 cricket in my life and am neither interested to play it now. Instead, I would love to play gilli danda,” Kushwaha was quoted by News18 as saying.

However, on the question of leaving NDA, Kushwaha asserted that everything will become clear in the upcoming days. The has come after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar recently announced that JDU has got a “respectable share” of seats for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

“I have finalised seat-sharing with BJP’s national president. I can assure you that we have got a respectable share,” Nitish had said.

