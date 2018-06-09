A day after Union minister Upendra Kushwaha skipped another dinner hosted by BJP in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief was welcome to hold talks with this party. According to reports, Upendra is upset over the treatment meted out to his party by the BJP.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav issued a statement saying, Kushwaha had no place in NDA, if he walks out and talks to us then we would have no problem.

Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief on Friday expressed surprise over importance given to his absence at get-together of senior NDA leaders in Bihar but what came later in the day was more surprising, Kushwaha again skipped an iftar hosted by BJP leader and Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi adding proof to reports of his discontent with the BJP.

On Thursday when Kushwaha skipped the dinner get-together of NDA, RLSP national secretary and spokesperson Abhayanand Suman had said that he was scheduled to attend the meeting, but it was cancelled due to some last minute issue.

Suman had asserted that the alliance was strong and there were misgivings. The dinner get-together was attended by RLSP state president, MPs, and MLAs along with approximately 200 workers and local leaders.

According to reports, Kushwaha is upset at the treatment given to his party. After the recent bypoll defeat, BJP President Amit Shah called up Lok Jan Shakti (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan but didn’t make any communication with Kushwaha whose party won 3 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, one seat more than Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) who was also then in opposition.

The Thursday dinner was touted to be a show of unity of NDA in Bihar, however, there were no speeches and discussions between leaders. The event was attended by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, deputy CM Sushil Kumar

